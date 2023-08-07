‘Mom wake up, Greta Gerwig broke cinema again’: Celebrations are on for the first solo female director to cross $1B at the box office

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, Barbie is something of a force of nature. Indeed, Greta Gerwig‘s wickedly incisive fantasy comedy has been box office gold in the making for some time now. With the film officially hitting the $1 billion mark at the box office, it seems the prophecy has come true several times over.

Barbie had already been scooping up its fair share of box office records, notably the best opening of 2023 and the biggest-ever opening for a film spearheaded by a female director. With this new milestone, Barbie became the first film led by a solo female director to claim such an achievement. Naturally, it’s nothing but several rounds of applause for Gerwig and her feminist masterclass.

Mom wake up, Greta Gerwig broke cinema again — Otra cinéfila🎬 (@somemoviesoup) August 6, 2023

The rivalry with Oppenheimer may have helped the endeavor, but in no way does that take away from the many merits that Barbie confidently displays over its runtime, the sum of which is more than deserving of such a victory. And besides, in this day and age, success rarely comes without a hefty dosage of memes to go along with it.

Hilarious to know that Ben Shapiro contributed to this https://t.co/tn6EvNRgZR — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) August 6, 2023

Of course, for those with a particularly keen eye and even more particular opinions on the state of cinema, Barbie‘s success just might, poetically enough, be an “Oppenheimer moment.”

Greta Gerwig realising barbie’s billion dollar gross has just self financed an entire decade of dc movies pic.twitter.com/uMFPbL6Mnr — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) August 6, 2023

All jokes aside, Gerwig’s achievement is something to be celebrated, and while Hollywood and the world at large still have a long way to go in the realm of gender relations, Barbie is an absolute benchmark for those who dream of the best possible tomorrow.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.