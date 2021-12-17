Matthew Vaughn says Henry Cavill was born to play James Bond

When the casting search for the next James Bond officially gets underway, many fans of both the franchise and the actor are finding it hard to see past Henry Cavill as the next 007.

Not only is he roughly the same age now as Daniel Craig was when he beat the young upstart to land the role in Martin Campbell’s Casino Royale, but he’s been open in admitting anytime he’s asked that it’s an opportunity he wouldn’t hesitate to grab.

The star looks good in a suit, is a lifelong fan of the property, appears to be on first name terms with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, knows his way around the spy genre as he proved in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible – Fallout and the upcoming Argylle, while he’s got plenty of supporters and backers.

Speaking of Argylle, even director Matthew Vaughn knows that Cavill is the ideal candidate to play cinema’s most iconic secret agent, as he revealed in a press conference for The King’s Man via Collider.

“Henry Cavill, that man was born to play Bond. When you see how he is in this film, I was just like, wow, this guy is everything you’d imagine Bond to have been, or be.”

Here's How Henry Cavill Could Look As The Next James Bond 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, there are absolutely no guarantees that Cavill will be the next person to slip into the tux and order a shaken-not-stirred martini, and if anything he might be too obvious. Either way, the internet will have plenty to say about it whether he ends up as James Bond or not.