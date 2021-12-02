‘Witcher’ fans want Henry Cavill to be the next Bond

Henry Cavill arrived at The Witcher season two premiere this week, which has gotten fans wondering if he isn’t the perfect pick for James Bond after No Time To Die marked Daniel Craig’s departure. This would not be Henry Cavill’s first time acting as a literary character, having already played Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, Superman in Man of Steel and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes.

It would also not be the first time that Cavill has played a spy, after taking on the role of Napoleon Solo in the 2015 film The Man From U.N.C.L.E and August Walker in Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Fans commented on his latest Instagram post from The Witcher’s season two premiere, comparing the dapper-looking actor to the martini-drinking 007.

One Instagram user, zacksnydersjusticeleague, commented, “Now I’m confused? How can he look like Superman and James Bond at the same time?” Another user, dcibanez91, commented, “Superman – Geralt – Now we need Bond!”

There were equally enthusiastic responses on Twitter as well.

I've been so immersed in Witcher stuff lately that seeing Henry Cavill looking like his normal Clark Kent cosplaying as James Bond self actually caught me off guard. https://t.co/zpaS3nCju9 — 🦃🐉 Laura 🐉🦃 (@kravenslastbunt) December 1, 2021

If #HenryCavill is overlooked for Bond I think people are going to riot. Holy smoke, look at him. He’s perfection. pic.twitter.com/Q4EkZyesTg — TrueT2 (@t2_true) December 1, 2021

This is not the first time Cavill playing Bond has come up, and it most likely will not be the last. Cavill made it all the way up to the final two when casting took place for Casino Royale, Craig’s first eventual outing as Bond back in 2006.

Over the years, there has been more speculation that Cavill might take up the mantle after Craig retired his martini glass, with Cavill himself expressing interest in the role. It’s no secret that he wants to be Bond, especially with his Instagram bio being a link to an article by The Hollywood Reporter entitled “Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond.”

Cavill clearly wants to play the role and has no trouble pulling off the look. Do you agree with Witcher fans and want to see Cavill as Bond, or would you rather someone else step into the role? Let us know in a comment below!