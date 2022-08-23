The Batman may be proof that this hero is a sure thing for Warner Bros. The Matt Reeves-directed project got a sequel announcement soon after its release in March; Reeves is back to direct, and now, WB has confirmed an additional writer.

Today The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Mattson Tomlin is back on the script for the next installment of Robert Pattinson’s turn in the cape and cowl. He helped develop the first when issues with the third act arose but did not receive a screenwriting credit alongside Reeves and Peter Craig. So far, they have not confirmed whether or not Craig will be returning for the sequel.

Plot details for the next story are unknown at this time, and a release date has not been set yet. Tomlin met Reeves when he produced his directorial debut of Mother/Android in 2021 and has also dabbled in comic writing as well. He wrote a mini-series titled Batman: The Imposter, which received rave reviews and is now working on an adaptation of Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, too.

This is one project with Batman still moving forward in-house, as Warner Bros. Discovery recently axed Matt Reeves’ Batman: Caped Crusader animated series from HBO Max, though it is said to be up for shopping to other content distributors. If it goes ahead, J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm are involved with the project, which is set in a similar world of the film or a continuation.