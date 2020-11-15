The MCU Could Have 3 Captain Marvels By The End Of 2022

We’ve known for a while now that the idea of alternate realities and splintering timelines was going to serve as the comic book genre’s next major storytelling device, with WandaVision laying the foundations in the MCU and tying directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Spider-Man 3 also heavily expected to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to swing into action alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The DCEU is also going to have three different actors playing Batman on the big screen in 2022 with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton starring in The Flash, which is scheduled to hit theaters just a few months after Robert Pattinson makes his debut as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ reboot. While having so many different versions of the same character in such a short space of time could lead to confusion in the long run, the MCU could have a trifecta of Captain Marvels that all bring their own unique and distinct traits to the cosmic superhero.

Obviously Brie Larson will be back in Captain Marvel 2, but before that we’ll meet the grown up version of Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, and there’s already theories making the rounds that she could end up inheriting her powers by the time the Disney Plus series draws to a close. Carol Danvers was formerly known as Ms. Marvel in the pages of Marvel Comics, and that mantle has now fallen on Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, who will also be making her MCU debut on the small screen before the end of 2022.

Ms. and Captain Marvel have already been linked with a future team-up, and when you throw Monica Rambeau’s long history with Carol Danvers into the mix, it wouldn’t exactly take a great leap of narrative faith to see all three of them sharing the screen in the not to distant future.