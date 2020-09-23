WandaVision Theory Says Scarlet Witch Creates The New Captain Marvel

Almost as soon as the first trailer for WandaVision arrived, fans began combing through the footage frame by frame in an attempt to uncover any sort of information about the show that has officially replaced The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first canonical foray into television.

The promo has already more than established that the franchise’s maiden Disney Plus exclusive is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the MCU before, promising some mind and reality-bending hi-jinks that could go a long way to establishing Scarlet Witch as the most powerful superhero in the shared universe.

It also gave us brief glimpses of the supporting cast, and while Kathryn Han got the most screentime out of the new additions, eagle-eyed viewers were a lot more interested in seeing Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. The character last seen as a child in Captain Marvel is all grown up and appears to be working for S.W.O.R.D., the offshoot of S.H.I.E.L.D. that focuses on extraterrestrial and inter-dimensional threats.

And while it remains to be seen exactly what she’ll be getting up to, a new theory claims that WandaVision could be responsible for giving Monica her powers, which in the comic books saw her become the second incarnation of Captain Marvel and also operate under the aliases Photon, Pulsar and Spectrum.

You see, the trailer showed her being launched across multiple realities by Scarlet Witch, but she seems to be okay despite being sent flying through the air over quite a great distance and landing with a thud. As per the theory, Wanda’s blast could inadvertently have a huge effect on Monica, by either imbuing her with abilities of her own or awakening latent powers she never knew she had.

As ScreenRant explains:

When Monica arrives or returns to the real world, the high-speed fall doesn’t appear to phase her at all. In fact, the look in her eyes makes it seem as though she’s changed and realizes a newfound power. It is possible that this is because interacting with Scarlet Witch and her alternate reality is what gives Monica her powers. Wanda doesn’t even have to knowingly give Monica superpowers, as part of WandaVision can explore how she doesn’t fully control her own abilities. It could even be that passing through the barrier is when Monica is hit with a rare form of dimensional energy and grants her powers as a result.

Of course, it isn’t a coincidence that the older version of a Captain Marvel supporting player has such a major role in WandaVision, and the younger Rambeau is almost guaranteed to become a fixture of the franchise throughout Phase Four and beyond. As such, fans are quite excited to see what the studio has in store for her and hopefully we’ll get more answers once the aforementioned show debuts.