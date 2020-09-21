Disney Confirms The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is Delayed To 2021

Ever since it became one of the first major productions to shut down in March due to the rapidly accelerating effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, Marvel have been highly reticent when it comes to revealing official information about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam and Bucky’s spinoff was initially supposed to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus show, but WandaVision has since assumed the mantle.

The small screen series was due to hit Disney Plus last month, but the studio only announced a delay when they quietly left it off the August release schedule, confirming the news that most people were expecting anyway. Beyond that, crew members were still under the impression that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be on our screens by the end of the year, and the more optimistic fans shared that sentiment when shooting resumed several weeks ago.

However, the Mouse House have now revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been delayed to an unspecified date in 2021, and they’ve done so by altering the show’s Disney Plus page, as you can see below.

Disney Confirms The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Delayed To 2021 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given that Black Widow was pushed back six months and still might not hit theaters in November as scheduled, this shouldn’t come as a surprise when the two projects are widely expected to share some connective tissue, and everything in the MCU needs to be released in a specific order so that all of the pieces fit together the way they’re supposed to. It’s still unclear exactly when we may see the show, but Marvel are no doubt hoping that the WandaVision trailer will have stolen the headlines and deflected the attention away from an even longer wait for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.