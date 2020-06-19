The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big screen plans for Phase Four may have been delayed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, but as far as we know, the Disney Plus schedule isn’t set to change. Both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are set to debut by the end of this year, and while the recent production delays could result in the former being released in two parts, the first Disney Plus series set in the world’s biggest franchise is still tentatively pegged in for August.

As a globe-trotting action show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier faced bigger issues with these delays than WandaVision, which was largely confined to indoor sets on a studio lot, so there could potentially still be a lot of footage required before the first season will be able to call it a wrap. However, even with the huge volume of set photos that have been making their way online from almost the second cameras started rolling, we still don’t know much about it in terms of plot.

The fact that it isn’t called Captain America and the Winter Soldier seemed to indicate that Sam Wilson wouldn’t be suiting up in his star-spangled finest until at least the final episode, especially with John Walker looking to be the government’s preferred successor to Steve Rogers. But now the show’s makeup artist, Latoya Henderson, may have inadvertently confirmed via social media that not only will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrive this year, but we’ll also see Sam firmly establish himself as the new Cap. You can check out her post down below.

Given all that’s going on in the world right now, a black Captain America would certainly be a timely coincidence, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could ultimately turn out to be a much more important project to the MCU than anyone could have guessed in the current climate, and even more monumental that Anthony Mackie predicted.

Of course, earlier reports have suggested that Sam won’t fully take on the role until season 2. But if Henderson’s post is on the money, then it seems we might at least get to see him suit up at the end of the first run as a nice tease of what’s to come, before going on to properly take on the mantle in the following season.