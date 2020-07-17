The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Has Been Delayed

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are currently experiencing major withdrawal symptoms after the studio delayed all of their Phase Four projects, with the gap between last July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and November’s Black Widow the longest wait between movies in a decade.

Despite every big screen outing for the franchise’s expanding roster of heroes being pushed back, there was still hope that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would arrive on time to give fans their fix of superhero action, despite the MCU’s maiden Disney Plus exclusive becoming one of the first major productions to be shut down as the Coronavirus pandemic began to take hold.

The show had always been penciled in for an August release, and even as all of the MCU movies were pushed back, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s release date never changed, with Marvel refusing to confirm or deny whether Sam and Bucky’s spinoff or WandaVision would be arriving on time.

Sam Wilson Sports A Snazzy Suit In New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Pics 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There were rumors that the series could end up being split into two parts so that fans would at least be able to enjoy the first batch of episodes before having to wait for the rest, but Disney Plus recently announced their lineup of movies and TV shows set to debut in August, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is very much conspicuous by its absence.

This is going to be a major blow for fans, but it isn’t exactly surprising given that we haven’t even seen a trailer yet and August is just a couple of weeks away, never mind the fact that shooting hasn’t even finished. With WandaVision having wrapped before the ongoing global crisis, at this rate it seems likely that we’ll be seeing Scarlet Witch and Vision’s reality-bending adventures before we get The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.