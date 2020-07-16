Disney Plus Announces Over 40 New Movies/TV Shows For August

We’ve still got lots to come over the next couple of weeks left in July, but let’s skip ahead to August and take a look at what’s new on Disney Plus next month. The Mouse House’s streaming service is currently in the middle of its Summer Movie Nights schedule, and that’s set to continue throughout August, too, bringing a bunch of major titles to the site’s library. Elsewhere, the month will see various documentaries and the latest episodes of D+’s ongoing series.

As always, Disney Plus will release new titles in batches every Friday and here’s a full list of every movie and TV show that’s coming to the service across August:

August 7 Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard

Muppets Now, Episode 102, “Fever Pitch”

One Day at Disney, Episode 136, “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 140, “Goofy: Pencil Cup” (Series Finale)

Pixar in Real Life: Episode 110, “WALL-E: BnL Pop-up Shop” August 14 Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling All T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan

Muppets Now, Episode 103, “Getting Testy

Magic Camp

One Day at Disney, Episode 137, “Paul Komaki: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True: Episode 301, “Dinosaurs”

Janet Plunders The Quantum Realm In Stunning Concept Art For Ant-Man And The Wasp 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

August 21 Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now, Episode 104, “Sleep Mode”

One Day at Disney, Episode 138, “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True, Episode 302, “National Parks” August 28 Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Muppets Now, Episode 105, “The I.T. Factor”

One Day at Disney, Episode 139, “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True: Episode 303, “Farming”

On the first Friday of the month, we have several films made available to stream which fans will definitely want to check out. These include 2010’s video game adaptation Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, family animated flick The Peanuts Movie and X-Men, the original entry in the Fox franchise which celebrated its 20th anniversary this very week. Speaking of Marvel films, the MCU’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is likewise added the following week.

In the second half of the month, some of the most notable additions include the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Johnny Depp sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass and, again with Marvel, 2005’s Fantastic Four. The 2015 version turned up on the site the other month, but this is probably the one you’ll prefer to watch again. Across August, there’s also new episodes of Muppets Now, One Day at Disney and Weird But True coming every Friday.

It’s going to be a good month for Marvel fans, then, but let us know what you’re looking forward to catching on Disney Plus in August in the comments section below.