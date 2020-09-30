MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Ms. Marvel Casting

There are currently nine TV shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that’ll debut between now and the end of 2022, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the casting process is really starting to heat up. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and the recently announced Nick Fury series have the benefit of familiar faces, but the newcomers are turning out to be just as exciting.

Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk, and anyone that’s seen her work on Orphan Black will be more than aware that Marvel have scored a huge coup by signing her up for the Disney Plus exclusive. Earlier on today, meanwhile, it was confirmed that newcomer Iman Vellani had been cast as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, and the news is already going down a storm on social media.

Kamala has found herself in the headlines recently as the central character in the recent Avengers video game, so it was a smart move for the studio to reveal the actress playing the character in live-action at the same time. Fans are already freaking out over Vellani headlining the small screen superhero show, too, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed. Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN MEET YOUR NEW KAMALA KHAN IMAN VELLANI! She’ll do great! Moon Knight casting up next! MS. MARVEL LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/qFxckQDdIn — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard & #1 Orphan Black Stan (@UpToTASK) September 30, 2020

I sobbed when I first read ms marvel and the fact her story is getting a bigger platform like this is incredible — filthy local marlo 🍂 (@momowithagun) September 30, 2020

Love seeing an actual newcomer, hopefully they continue this in the future, especially with characters like the Young Avengers, plus she looks like the perfect cast for Ms. Marvel https://t.co/eGdRmBkP3v — JoMo – Resident Lup Simp (@yoyojomo) September 30, 2020

me: i hate the mcu, fuck the mcu

marvel: *announces ms marvel casting*

me: i have never said anything bad about the mcu, i love the mcu ❤ — pepper (@OlSUGAS) September 30, 2020

WAIT MS MARVEL GOT CAST? — maddie ミ☆ ♡ | BUG DAY !! (@1980SMCLAUGHLIN) September 30, 2020

🥰 — Bisha K. Ali (@bishakali) September 30, 2020

IM SEEING MUSLIM DIRECTORS AND MORE SOUTH ASIAN REPRESENTATION IN THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM OF MS MARVEL IT MAKES ME SO EMOTIONAL IVE BEEN WAITING SO LONG AND ITS FINALLY COMING TOGETHER IM SO PROUD OF HER pic.twitter.com/uq2nenXtEG — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) September 30, 2020

MASSIVEEEE appreciation for this girl right here, iman vellani!! can’t wait to see u play ms marvel ever so fearlessly, champ. thank you for contributing well in the representation of desis in the film industry, we are hella proud of u<3 pic.twitter.com/xZWcftpg4P — arisha ; ☔︎ ☆°。 (@swiftsnat) September 30, 2020

ms marvel best marvel tv show i’m speaking it into existence pic.twitter.com/AqcalUDTrD — ally (@gothamcitysircn) September 30, 2020

They just announced they cast Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel. I’m so excited. She’s going to be the first Pakistani-Muslim superhero.This is gonna mean so much to so many people, me included. — iman (@louis_shine91) September 30, 2020

Marvel cast a newcomer and her name is Iman Vellani and she will play Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel for the Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus. This is cool. I wish her the best of luck. — Joshua Cercado (@bigheadjosh92) September 30, 2020

Iman Vellani shares her excitement for being cast as Ms. Marvel. “Speechless and excited! Wish me luck. ❤️ #msmarvel” (via imanvellani | IG) pic.twitter.com/wFKNN8lduT — Marvel Today (@TodayinMarvel) September 30, 2020

Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have already been hired to helm several episodes along with Academy Award winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and TV veteran Meera Menon, with comedian Bisha K. Ali set as head writer. And now that Ms. Marvel has found its lead, it’ll surely be just a matter of time before official announcements are made for Moon Knight‘s title hero and Hawkeye‘s Kate Bishop.