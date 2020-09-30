Home / tv

MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Ms. Marvel Casting

There are currently nine TV shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that’ll debut between now and the end of 2022, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the casting process is really starting to heat up. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and the recently announced Nick Fury series have the benefit of familiar faces, but the newcomers are turning out to be just as exciting.

Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk, and anyone that’s seen her work on Orphan Black will be more than aware that Marvel have scored a huge coup by signing her up for the Disney Plus exclusive. Earlier on today, meanwhile, it was confirmed that newcomer Iman Vellani had been cast as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, and the news is already going down a storm on social media.

Kamala has found herself in the headlines recently as the central character in the recent Avengers video game, so it was a smart move for the studio to reveal the actress playing the character in live-action at the same time. Fans are already freaking out over Vellani headlining the small screen superhero show, too, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Ms. Marvel

Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have already been hired to helm several episodes along with Academy Award winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and TV veteran Meera Menon, with comedian Bisha K. Ali set as head writer. And now that Ms. Marvel has found its lead, it’ll surely be just a matter of time before official announcements are made for Moon Knight‘s title hero and Hawkeye‘s Kate Bishop.

