MCU Stars Defend Chris Pratt After Twitter Tries To Cancel Him

There’s a weekly poll that makes the rounds on Twitter in which people are invited to vote on who’s the best Chris: Hemsworth, Pine, Evans or Pratt? They’re all hugely popular actors and the faces of billion-dollar movie franchises, but Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt usually comes in last.

So why is Pratt regularly named ‘Worst Chris’? Well, judging by the comments, fans are turned off by his attendance at an openly homophobic church, wearing a questionable t-shirt and a slightly tone-deaf request for people to vote for Onward! at the people’s choice awards. His position as Worst Chris was generally considered a silly in-joke, but earlier this week, a number of people on Twitter started calling for his cancelation and now Hollywood has gotten wind of it and leapt to his defense.

Mark Ruffalo said that Pratt is “as a solid a man there is” and “he is just not overtly political as a rule”, Robert Downey Jr has described him as “a real Christian who lives by principle”, James Gunn called him “the best dude in the world” and Zoe Saldana said that “everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth”.

This is a bizarrely over-the-top and thin-skinned reaction to Pratt coming last in a Twitter poll and being named *gasp* not as cool as Chris Pine. I mean, if you’re ranking the four Chris’ one of them is inevitably going to come last, they can’t all be winners. Plus it’s pretty clear that Pratt is a conservative of some stripe: as evidenced by the homophobic church thing, the t-shirt and following Ben Shapiro, Turning Point USA and Tucker Carlson on social media.

It’s not like he’s said or done anything particularly objectionable (yet), but in today’s polarized climate with a Presidential election looming that may decide the future of the United States (and the planet) it seems perfectly justifiable for him not to do so well in a meaningless popularity contest. I just hope his millions of dollars can be some comfort to Chris Pratt during this difficult time.

And anyway, the best Chris is obviously Hemsworth.