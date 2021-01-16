MCU Deadpool Will Reportedly Be The Same One From Fox Universe Now

When Ryan Reynolds revealed in December 2019 that he’d been taking meetings with Marvel Studios over the future of Deadpool, it instantly raised a thousand questions about how the Merc with a Mouth would fit into Kevin Feige’s shared universe, because it would be an understatement to say that he sticks out like a sore thumb.

The MCU has always operated under the strict rules of its own mythology, making it hard to imagine how a self-referential character who thrives on breaking the fourth wall would conceivably enter the fold without wreaking havoc with the rigid parameters of the franchise that Feige and his team had spent so long building in the first place.

However, we now know that Deadpool is not only retaining an R-rating for his third solo outing, but it’ll be official canon as well. It’s going to take a very clever script from the Molyeneux sisters to explain how all of this works within the context of the MCU, but insider Daniel Richtman claims that it’ll still be the same version of the character we’ve already met.

You see, instead of having Deadpool be the only person that’s aware he’s been rebooted as was previously said to be the plan, the tipster notes that the studio has now changed their mind in regards to explaining how Wade Wilson ended up trapped in the MCU, which will no doubt lead to many jokes about Fox in the process as he adjusts to his new surroundings.

“Marvel changed their mind, Deadpool will now be same Deadpool from Fox verse instead of a rebooted character that will get stuck in the MCU,” says Richtman.

On paper, that sounds like the ideal way to give audiences the best of both worlds, and it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out whenever the foul-mouthed assassin ends up making his hotly anticipated debut in the world’s biggest franchise.