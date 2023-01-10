MCU enemy Francis Ford Coppola’s inability to pull off a ‘Marvel-level’ movie incites an online riot

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani recently admitted that Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino were well within their rights to trash the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to their accomplished bodies of work, and reputations for regularly churning out cinematic classics. By that metric, then, Francis Ford Coppola surely exists on the same pedestal.

After all, the veteran filmmaker is responsible for such all-timers as The Godfather trilogy, The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, Dracula, and countless others in a career that stretches back over half a century. He’s also won five Academy Awards from 14 nominations, so it’s not as if his credentials can be called into question.

Then again, reports have emerged offering that the 83 year-old’s long-gestating passion project Megalopolis is in serious trouble, with the budget spiraling as key crew members up sticks and depart the project. Coppola has already funneled a reported $120 million of his own money into the ambitious epic, but comparing his issues to a “Marvel-level” production has ignited an online firestorm.

Not so easy to make a #Marvel level movie, is it, Coppola?!



😜 https://t.co/cgNidW7itj — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 9, 2023

I see someone Tweeting "Not so easy to make a #Marvel level movie, is it, Coppola?!" as if "Megalopolis" marks the first time Francis has encountered monumental difficulties while filming an incredibly ambitious epic. JFC.🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FVhzaC1My4 — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) January 10, 2023

Yeah, I have no idea. As far as I know, there's zero larger context here. Like, Coppola never said it was EASY to make a big VFX film or a Marvel film. She's just a mean, nasty person. — Lon Harris (@Lons) January 10, 2023

I mean, to be fair though, #Marvel can’t even make a Marvel-level movie anymore



Also, Coppola directed Apocalypse Now, he doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone https://t.co/50kSFkmdr5 — KulturIsHere (@UnrealCritic) January 10, 2023

a worm could make a marvel level movie. what coppola does is cinema — self-less self (@ellulfan) January 10, 2023

At least from who is quoted, nobody on this film has specifically complained about hours or wages as much as creative differences. More so, Coppola has no set schedule in which to have things complete. Now compare that to the dozens of horror stories about Marvel VFX contractors. https://t.co/4TKLYsLPA3 — Peter Labuza (@labuzamovies) January 10, 2023

The thing is, if the discord is akin to what happened on "Dracula," the issue may be Coppola doesn't want what he's making to look or feel anything like a Marvel movie. pic.twitter.com/tR2UUSDat9 — Niles Schwartz (@Niles_Schwartz) January 10, 2023

What the? I mean barring the cringe take aside, just…what? It's Coppola! There's a literal documentary about how one of his movies was the epitome of a trainwreck and that was back in the 70s before Marvel movies was even a thing so what's with the "gotcha" on this film set https://t.co/Hf5fSvH6lZ — Oscar Gonzalez (@OGreporter) January 10, 2023

As very fairly pointed out, Coppola is no stranger to a tortured shoot, with Apocalypse Now one of the most infamously troubled undertakings in the history of cinema. It would be an understatement to say the stone-cold classic turned out just fine in the long run, but we’ll be very curious to see if Megalopolis is subjected to any more bad buzz as principal photography continues.

Coppola’s past glories have ensured he’ll live forever as one of the true greats, but we can’t forget that it’s been a very long time since he’s delivered anything that comes within the same stratosphere as his finest work, either.