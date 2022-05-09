MCU enthusiasts growing impatient waiting for Deadpool to show up

It’s been three and a half years since Ryan Reynolds shared a social media image of himself hanging out at Marvel Studios headquarters, but the road towards Deadpool 3 has been rocky to say the least.
Admittedly, it doesn’t help when the star and producer is one of the busiest A-listers in the industry, having spent the better part of three years working flat-out to deliver Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, Red Notice, The Adam Project, and Spirited, without even mentioning his vast array of extracurricular activities.
However, things recently gathered significant steam after Shawn Levy was hired to inhabit the director’s chair, with regular scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick replacing the Molyneux sisters as writers. And yet, the regular (and completely unfounded) rumors touting the Merc with a Mouth for a guest spot in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have only served to make fans more impatient.
Technically, Deadpool has debuted in the MCU after appearing alongside Taika Waititi’s Korg in a Free Guy trailer reaction video, which was both an ingenious piece of viral marketing and a typically meta way for the fan favorite to set up shop under the ownership of Disney.
As you’ll no doubt be aware, Deadpool did not show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as many folks had been crossing their fingers and hoping for, while Reynolds stated his intentions to take a sabbatical from acting to recharge his batteries. Looking at the facts, it could be 2024 at the earliest before that third installment eventually slices and dices its way onto the big screen.