MCU enthusiasts growing impatient waiting for Deadpool to show up

It’s been three and a half years since Ryan Reynolds shared a social media image of himself hanging out at Marvel Studios headquarters, but the road towards Deadpool 3 has been rocky to say the least.

Admittedly, it doesn’t help when the star and producer is one of the busiest A-listers in the industry, having spent the better part of three years working flat-out to deliver Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, Red Notice, The Adam Project, and Spirited, without even mentioning his vast array of extracurricular activities.

However, things recently gathered significant steam after Shawn Levy was hired to inhabit the director’s chair, with regular scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick replacing the Molyneux sisters as writers. And yet, the regular (and completely unfounded) rumors touting the Merc with a Mouth for a guest spot in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have only served to make fans more impatient.

Honestly I had some little expectation with Doctor strange I wasn’t expecting endgame level cameos. But I did got cared away and think about the alleged, rumors of like Deadpool being in the post ending credit lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/ofXcq9q9pA — CyberAnimeGlitches (@BaryonCyber) May 9, 2022

I’m mad cause the entire X-men with all original cast weren’t in it, Deadpool should have been in it, none of the others avengers popped up at all. Like what is this? A doctor strange solo movie? — Robert (@Rubbertoe55) May 9, 2022

I can't be the only one who was awaiting Captain Deadpool Supreme in Doctor Strange M.O.M…#Deadpool pic.twitter.com/6XvAyPQ8td — Toaster 💎 (@toastermrvl) May 9, 2022

What is “Deadpool to appear in Doctor Strange 2” if not “Mephisto CONFIRMED” persevering? — Adrian Manuel (@adrianvtheworld) May 8, 2022

spoiler alert for Doctor Strange:



hardcore MCU fans bitch about there “not being any cool cameos” in it like they were expecting him to team up with Deadpool, Wolverine, and Goku when i thought Reed Richards and Professor Xavier were both really cool and more than enough — OwlexanderH (@OwlexanderH) May 8, 2022

They can't keep getting our hopes up with Deadpool. He's gotta make his MCU entrance soon. I was expecting him in Spiderman's post credits and Doctor Strange. Just hope at some point we get him on screen with Tom's Spidey pic.twitter.com/QqIluw3dS2 — Lunden (@LundenRTR) May 8, 2022

The number of fanboys bombarding @robertliefeld twitter account for months begging him to admit a Deadpool cameo in #DoctorStrange movie, and number of times he said, “Gang, I have no idea but I highly highly highly doubt it” is hilarious: since they all thought he was fooling. — Todd Cassel (@Tudec) May 8, 2022

Nerd sitting next to me gonna say “I hope deadpool shows up or something” his big FOX ass isn’t popping up at the end of doctor strange pls grow up https://t.co/HjpHaTKB23 — melo💥 (@peterjohnson178) May 8, 2022

Technically, Deadpool has debuted in the MCU after appearing alongside Taika Waititi’s Korg in a Free Guy trailer reaction video, which was both an ingenious piece of viral marketing and a typically meta way for the fan favorite to set up shop under the ownership of Disney.

As you’ll no doubt be aware, Deadpool did not show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as many folks had been crossing their fingers and hoping for, while Reynolds stated his intentions to take a sabbatical from acting to recharge his batteries. Looking at the facts, it could be 2024 at the earliest before that third installment eventually slices and dices its way onto the big screen.