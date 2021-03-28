MCU Fan Breaks World Record By Watching Avengers: Endgame 191 Times

Everyone’s seen their favorite movie on at least a dozen occasions if not more, but how many would actively put their life on hold to ensure they could see it enough times to break a world record? Well, we’ve got some hint of an answer now that an intrepid Marvel Cinematic Universe fan has officially been rewarded for watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times.

What makes this even more impressive, or bizarre depending on how you want to look at it, is that all of Agustin Alanis’ three-hour stints watching Earth’s Mightiest Heroes finally conquer the threat of Thanos happened in a theater. After all, you could easily claim to have broken the previous record by simply putting it on repeat on the Disney Plus app and continuing to go about your daily life, so you have to at least admire his dedication.

To put that into context, 191 views of Endgame works out as 34,571 minutes, which is 575 hours, equating to just over 24 days. So, Alanis has spent three and a half weeks of his entire life doing absolutely nothing but watching the conclusion to the Infinity Saga. Naturally, he was pretty thrilled about his accomplishment, and you can check out his reaction to being recognized by Guinness World Records below.

Based on the average price of a ticket to the movies, it also sounds as though it would be a costly endeavor as well. If we’re being generous and call it $9, even though Alanis lives in Florida where it’s typically a little more expensive than that, then 191 tickets for Avengers: Endgame would run up a bill of over $1700, which is a hefty investment for a title that’s freely available to screen as often as you like for the cost of a monthly Disney Plus subscription.