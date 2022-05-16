MCU fan theory hails Wong as the real hero of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Apparently, the final battle against Thanos would have been very different without Wong.

When it comes to MCU films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, they are filled to the brim with heroes who appear as the more obvious saviors of the day as they strive to defeat the mighty Thanos. But what many fans missed was the major contribution Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme made to ensure that they had a chance to win against the Titan lord’s massive army, something which has been highlighted in an impressive fan theory.

Wong made his first appearance in Doctor Strange, reshaping what was once a stereotypical Asian manservant character into a drill sergeant who may actually be more competent than Doctor Strange himself. He’s amassed a cult following, and it has resulted in an exceptionally detailed fan theory, which not only emphasizes his worth to the universe but also points out the major role he played in turning the tide in favor of the Avengers in the final battle.

While the theory is not backed by the official chain of events in the MCU, it does offer a legible scenario — after all, it does seem impossible that the formerly blipped superheroes managed to bring together an army of thousands so quickly after being snapped into existence. This definitely hints toward a rallying force behind their united front.

This theory may or may not hold any merit, but it definitely seconds an opinion that MCU fans have voiced ever since Wong made his MCU debut — that the character needs a Disney Plus series of his own.

Benedict Wong has recently spoken of his interest in developing a spin-off series starring his Sorcerer Supreme, as according to the actor the five-year gap between Infinity War and Endgame, where half the universe was missing, allows for plenty of potential stories.

“We didn’t see (Wong) for five years when he went through the portal, so we can fill some storylines there. Let’s wait and see what Marvel does. I always say, ‘Have Portal, will travel.’”

Wong has become the Nick Fury of Phase 4, as he’s popped up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, with his prominent role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being the latest addition to the list.

While it could be a while before we see that Wong spin-off, you can watch the current Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange 2 in theaters.