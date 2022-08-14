MCU fans already happy to share how they’d rework and improve Phase Four

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nowhere near finished, but fans are already sharing how they’d rework and improve the various film and television titles to have rolled out to our screens since the post-Avengers: Endgame era began.

Hindsight is almost always 20/20, and while it’s a little too late for Marvel supporters to list off their various changes that would have drastically improved the franchise’s most polarizing slab of interconnected storytelling yet, armchair enthusiasts claiming they could do it better has always been part and parcel of fan culture.

The suggestions range from the serious to the silly, the extensive to the absurd, but one thing to emerge as the debate rages on Reddit is that some people won’t ever be happy with what Kevin Feige and his team are putting out there, unless it’s tailored to their exact specifications.

'Doctor Strange 2' character posters reveal the whole gang 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Black Widow being refitted as less of a family-driven story and more of an espionage-heavy Winter Soldier-esque tale takes the honors for top-voted reply at the time of writing, while other highly-ranked alterations include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Power Broker reveal, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ lack of multiversal madness, the entirety of Thor: Love and Thunder (but particularly more Christian Bale), and a more focused narrative for Eternals.

To paraphrase an old saying, the MCU can’t be all things to all people all at once, but based on the fact close to 700 people have decided to weigh in with their opinion, it’s clear that Phase Four continues to prove the saga’s most divisive expansion yet.