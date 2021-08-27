MCU Fans Are Wondering Why Doctor Strange Still Has The Eye Of Agamotto

As any cursory glance at the internet will have made abundantly clear over the last few days, fans have been picking apart the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer one frame at a time to try and decipher any clues or information, and it’s inevitably led to a whole host of theories making the rounds since the promo racked up a whopping 355 million views in the space of 24 hours.

You couldn’t make this stuff up, but it’s even blown the cobwebs off the Mephisto talk, with Marvel’s version of the devil having been previously and very heavily rumored for WandaVision to no avail, and then again to a lesser extent during the buildup to Loki. The character has become a running joke at this point, but there’s still a recurring line of inquiry that Doctor Strange’s very unusual behavior in the footage could mean something very sinister is going on.

There’s also the small matter that he’s spotted wearing the Eye of Agamotto, which is effectively of no use to him after Thanos reduced all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Stones to atoms, meaning that they technically don’t exist in the current post-Endgame timeline. As you can see from the reactions below, this has only led to even more musings over Strange’s involvement in No Way Home.

Does anybody else find it weird that Doctor Strange is wearing the Eye of Agamotto in the NWH teaser, even though the time stone was destroyed? Unless he managed to put the stone back together, I don't see why he would be wearing it. pic.twitter.com/mNRrfrHj9R August 27, 2021

The Eye of Agamotto is a separate magical artifact from the Time Stone. The Time Stone may be destroyed, but Strange still has the Eye. When Thanos crushed the "Eye" in Infinity War, he literally called it a "fake." The Eye of Agamotto =/= the Time Stone. Thank you. — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) August 26, 2021

Thanos destroys the stones.



Strange doesn’t have the Eye of Agamotto in Endgame.



Steve returns the new stones.



Strange has Eye of Agamotto in #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer



…



Is there a chance this ALL takes place in a different universe/timeline? pic.twitter.com/PxAwNdyZc1 August 26, 2021

Remember in infinity war? Strange was in street clothes when Hulk crashes into the sanctum and magically changes into his wizard clothes one second later. Perhaps its just part of the getup and there isn't much else to it. pic.twitter.com/LWVRX1MMXK — Jordan Tanner (@mighty_jor) August 27, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hi-Res Images Showcase Doctor Strange 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Doctor Strange repaired the Eye of Agamotto after Thanos destroyed it in Infinity War. He keeps his weed in it now. pic.twitter.com/LvE9hv72qR — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) August 24, 2021

Something is telling me that Dr. Strange is the main antagonist or he at least has a hidden agenda. This story is way bigger than what the trailer is telling us😭 Because why does he have the Eye of Agamotto?? Something is not making sense. pic.twitter.com/HGZIDaoVjI — juice (@munchomaqoochi) August 25, 2021

Thoughts on this 🤔 🤔.. My guess is this may not be the real #DrStrange, maybe he's a Variant, an evil version of Strange who still possess the Time Stone/Eye of Agamotto.. Is he fighting Spidey on the train? What are your thoughts??#MarvelFansIndia #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/CweRZuECvC — Marvel Fans India (@MarvelFansIN) August 25, 2021

I hope I wasn't the only one that noticed this, but in the No Way Home trailer, Strange is wearing the Eye of Agamotto, despite the time stone being destroyed. 100% counting on that being a key part of the story — FaZe Capt (@CaptTrueblood) August 26, 2021

Maybe it’s as simple as the Sorcerer Supreme operating under the impression that nothing ties his outfit together quite like the Eye of Agamotto, or maybe it’s a minor detail that Mephisto overlooked when he was placing himself into the MCU at the expense of the real Dr. Strange. At this stage, it’s impossible to know, but the chatter isn’t going to die down until Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters in December.