MCU fans call bullsh*t on ‘Thor: The Dark World’ reappraisal

Up until the release of Eternals, Thor: The Dark World reigned supreme as the worst-reviewed installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, it can’t be denied that the Odinson’s second solo outing remains one of the franchise’s most troubled productions.

Patty Jenkins was initially set to direct, but the future Wonder Woman architect dropped out much to the dismay of Natalie Portman, before admitting she wasn’t sold on the script and didn’t want to take the blame if the end product flopped. Alan Taylor stepped in as her replacement, but he’s hardly been shy when it comes to voicing his dissatisfaction, either.

As you may have noticed, Love and Thunder is gearing up to hit theaters this weekend, and the critics haven’t been as impressed as we’d have thought. The impending arrival of Chris Hemsworth’s fourth standalone adventure has reignited The Dark World discourse all over again, though, with the MCU fandom still struggling to reach a consensus.

Thor: The Dark World revisionist history has begun! https://t.co/bMwN77hJle — Lunwi is on Vacation!!! (@Lunwi88) July 6, 2022

Not y'all dickriding The Dark World right now 💀 https://t.co/EMGg0KXkHq — Filip Mańka 💛💙 (@lysy_z_marvela) July 7, 2022

Nobody talked positively save for a select few, about Thor: The Dark World.



You're only saying this because Waititi made fun Thor movies and you can't stand it. https://t.co/Fklz0Fhkn0 — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) July 7, 2022

Guys I hate ragnarok and modern thor just as much as you but what we're not gonna do is pretend the Dark world is anything but trash https://t.co/CUqagz6cxq — Alice ☀️ (@AerithsSeat) July 6, 2022

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Still Image Released 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Oh please spare us the bullshit. Everyone disliked Thor from 2011-2015.



Let's stop pretending like we all loved Thor and The Dark World. https://t.co/mDX9qgv958 — Spider Reject (@RS_Art2420) July 6, 2022

Thor The Dark World was so fucking forgettable https://t.co/F2nPeWvEYv — Panda (@Sakuuda) July 7, 2022

Ain't no way people are praising Thor: The Dark World 😭😭😭 — Pｪssmaker™ (@Massive_Peace) July 7, 2022

Nah 💀 not you guys trying to hype up The Dark World. Thor is fucking BORING in this movie. Stop lying to yourself. https://t.co/aC9cGndAOc — Mr. A (@imalvarado323) July 6, 2022

There are many, many, many problems with Thor: The Dark World, from its uninteresting storyline to the mere existence of Malekith, undoubtedly one of the worst villains in MCU history. However, the maligned second chapter has been undergoing a reappraisal for a while, even if you get the distinct impression that straws are being clutched when it comes to rattling off the movie’s merits.

Either way, we’ll see how it holds up in comparison to Love and Thunder once audiences have had the chance to see Taika Waititi’s latest for themselves.