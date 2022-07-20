MCU fans could be in for a disappointing Comic-Con

Another San Diego Comic-Con is upon us, and fandom worldwide is waiting to hear what revelations of the wonders to come will be revealed in the hallowed Hall H this year. But Marvel fans may want to pump their brakes a bit. Although revelations about the superheroic studio’s upcoming movies are certain to be spilled, Marvel may be saving up its juiciest info for a certain mouse that signs the checks.

Marvel is expected to at least bring sneak peeks of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ to SDCC.



However, they will reportedly save most reveals for their D23 event in September.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/7ERpVV1FUV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 20, 2022

While fans at SDCC are practically guaranteed to get first looks at the studio’s two upcoming projects, namely their new streaming Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, hitting movie screens this November, many are betting that the studio is going to save up its plum revelations for Disney’s own D23 fan convention coming up in September.

One week until Marvel Studios hosts their SDCC panel. What do you hope gets announced? pic.twitter.com/bosvu9jkr6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 16, 2022

What does this mean for fans? Only that they probably shouldn’t expect any major announcements regarding New projects such as The Marvels, Blade, and especially not the much anticipated Fantastic Four reboot, which will introduce Marvel Comics’ oldest superteam into the MCU proper. All of those properties are more likely to receive coverage, trailers, etc. at D23 than during any of Marvel’s SDCC panels.

New SDCC Marvel Banner spotted with Captain America front and center along with Sharon Carter in a new white suit.



Possible Captain America 4 Announcement incoming next week?! pic.twitter.com/FIVYqqr31g — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) July 15, 2022

Not that the “common wisdom” is stopping fans from speculating that Marvel will still pull cosmic rabbits out of the studio’s hat. A banner spotted last week is already thinking that The studio may be officially announcing the expected Captain America 4 featuring Anthony Mackie in the title role and the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13.

In any case, the best policy is likely to be to expect little but be grateful when and if you get more. SDCC begins tomorrow. WGTC will continue our reporting of the event throughout the weekend.