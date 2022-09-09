Home / movies

MCU fans dare to put the idea out there and ponder the perfect role for Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian caused Marvel fans to break out in a cold sweat earlier this week with her revelation that she’d be interested in joining the MCU. Despite the extent of her acting experience consisting solely of a voice role in the Paw Patrol movie, the reality TV queen has stressed that she thinks it “would be so fun” to land a part in the ever-expanding Marvel universe.

Now, fans have dared to entertain the idea a little more as, after prompting by user adamAlexanderGreen, Redditors have been pondering who Kardashian could play in the MCU if she ever actually was cast in one of the franchise’s movies or TV shows. Although some commenters were so horrified to their core over their idea they refused to even play the game.

Comment from discussion ialto37’s comment from discussion "Who to cast Kim Kardashian as in the MCU?".

Maybe she could make like her ex Pete Davidson in The Suicide Squad and get killed off in an opening scene somewhere?

Comment from discussion EightBiscuit01’s comment from discussion "Who to cast Kim Kardashian as in the MCU?".

I see what you’re doing there.

Comment from discussion Winchesters4life’s comment from discussion "Who to cast Kim Kardashian as in the MCU?".

Kim Kardashian: Attorney at Law, coming soon to Disney Plus.

Comment from discussion PhilAsp’s comment from discussion "Who to cast Kim Kardashian as in the MCU?".

You know, a Wonder Man cameo would actually make a lot of sense.

Comment from discussion Apprehensive_Pea7911’s comment from discussion "Who to cast Kim Kardashian as in the MCU?".

Yasss Skrull Queen!

Comment from discussion ELEPHANTxMASTER’s comment from discussion "Who to cast Kim Kardashian as in the MCU?".

There’s gotta be one universe out there where Kim’s an Oscar-winning actress, right?

Comment from discussion man1ac_era’s comment from discussion "Who to cast Kim Kardashian as in the MCU?".

Others are not pulling their punches…

Comment from discussion F0reverlad’s comment from discussion "Who to cast Kim Kardashian as in the MCU?".

Megan Thee Stallion’s twerk-filled cameo in She-Hulk may well have opened the door to a lot more celebs to turn up as themselves in the MCU. As most are in agreement, Kardashian probably doesn’t possess the range to play a key role in the franchise, so that would probably be the best fit for her. Other fans have floated the Skrull idea as well, which could be a lot of fun (one likened it to the Men in Black films’ running gag of outing stars as secret aliens).

For now, though, the idea of seeing Kim in the MCU remains just a dream (or nightmare).