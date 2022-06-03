MCU fans debate how long Nick Fury has really been a Skrull

The post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home painted the entire narrative in a new light, with the revelation that cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D. Nick Fury had been off-world the entire time, sending a Skrull to take his place on Earth.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker seemed very confused when he was made aware of that fact in No Way Home, but we’ll be getting an explanation of the who, what, when, where, and why when Secret Invasion comes to Disney Plus to add some new layers onto how Samuel L. Jackson’s Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart has been defending the planet from above its atmosphere.

Naturally, we’ve heard plenty of theories in the interim claiming that Fury may have been using a Skrull as his proxy for even longer, perhaps even as far back as Avengers: Age of Ultron, when he decided to randomly show up at Clint Barton’s not-so-secret farmhouse hideaway to dispense some nuggets of wisdom to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

All will be revealed in time, then, but for now, MCU enthusiasts on Reddit have been picking apart the various strands, speculative inquiries, and outright scuttlebutt in an effort to determine where the truth about Fury’s intergalactic subterfuge really lies.

Nick Fury Returns In First Look At Marvel's Secret Invasion 1 of 2

Secret Invasion still doesn’t have a locked-in Disney Plus release date as of yet, so for the time being we’ll need to fill in the gaps in a purely hypothetical fashion. Thankfully, the joining of potentially imaginary dots is one of the things fans love most about the MCU in between projects and/or appearances, at least if it’s paid off in a satisfactory fashion.