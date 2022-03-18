Samuel L. Jackson might have spoiled Nick Fury’s MCU future

Upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion will mark Samuel L. Jackson’s 13th appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury, and you can add one more onto that list if you disagree with Kevin Feige’s status on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s canonicity, while he’s also voiced the character in three video games.

That’s a hell of a run dating back to the post-credits scene of franchise-launcher Iron Man, but Secret Invasion will finally see the veteran actor take top billing in a Marvel Studios project. It’s been a long time coming, but Jackson has been surprisingly open in discussing what comes next for the cycloptic founder of the Avengers Initiative.

We’ve known for a long time that Jackson would be reprising the role in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, but during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 73 year-old may have revealed that we can expect to see him in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, too.

“When I was in London just now. It was [Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania], and [The Marvels] was happening, and we were getting ready to do [Secret Invasion]. So it was like, three Marvel movies on one lot. I was kind of running around from place to place.”

Marvel Reveals New Logo For Secret Invasion Series Coming To Disney Plus 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Fury didn’t appear in the first two installments, but with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror acting as the big bad of Quantumania, it wouldn’t be a surprise were he to drop by for a scene or two. After all, a time traveling warlord with an infinite number of variants spanning the entire multiverse is definitely the sort of antagonist that could be described as an Avengers-level threat.