MCU Fans Freaking Out Over First Look At Natalie Portman’s Thor

Movie studios try as hard as they can to prevent spoilers from leaking out ahead of time, but it’s usually the companies responsible for the tie-in merchandise that end up giving the game away.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to this, of course, after Sam Wilson’s full Captain America regalia was seen on everything from sweatshirts to socks before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had arrived, and now we’ve gotten what appears to be our first look at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster suited up in Thor: Love and Thunder.

It’s a pretty comic-accurate costume if it ends up being reflective of what we’re going to see when Taika Waititi’s blockbuster hits theaters next May, and Portman will have had little trouble wielding Mjolnir during production given the set photos making the rounds that saw the Academy Award winner sporting a set of guns that even Chris Hemsworth would be proud of.

Naturally, MCU fans had plenty to say about the actress being revealed in all of her superheroic glory, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

I cant Wait to see her in #ThorLoveAndThunder #Jane weilding #Mjolnir ⚡️She will be badass and beutiful at same time😍 pic.twitter.com/QdOO3GRRfX — jay Johnz (@Johnz67490405) June 15, 2021

Natalie Portman as Thor looks awesome, but I still don’t quite understand how she’s “Thor.” Thor is his actual name, so why not call her something else? #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/nOn1Ag1xaM — Ty Dingess (@TyDingess) June 15, 2021

First leak of Natalie Portman as "Jane Foster Thor" from Love and Thunder?? #hype pic.twitter.com/cSutJypov0 — DX-Tex (@DXTex) June 15, 2021

Wait what do you mean there's no more boob armor? You can still see both Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman's boobs on the shirt. — Stitch King Dan (@danotaz46) June 15, 2021

Idc what people think Natalie Portman as the new "Thor" will be awesome. We will still have Chris Hemsworth after all🤷 — Tobias (@Tobey_Stank) June 15, 2021

Jane Foster / Natalie Portman as THOR 💪✨ she’s gonna kill it!! pic.twitter.com/NuNg8mZw1c — nategreyx (@nategreyxx) June 15, 2021

if natalie portman's buff set photos are any indicator, thor love and thunder is gonna be fantastic — Aden (@PlagueDocKing) June 15, 2021

Natalie Portman's Thor look seems to be closely reminiscent of Jane Foster's costume in "Mighty Thor" comics. https://t.co/EKYT0SjMQq — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) June 15, 2021

i’m really surprised that there was literally no set photos of Natalie Portman in her Thor armour, i’m glad though cause it means when we get our first actual look at her in the armour it will be a high quality official image — Luke (@qLxke_) June 15, 2021

Natalie Portman: nah I’m done with comic book movies Marvel: but you’ll be Thor NP: when do we begin filming? — Mike (@Ballzgotw8) June 15, 2021

Of course, there’s no guarantee that this is the final design for Jane in Thor: Love and Thunder, but looking at the history of merch leaks, it’s pretty safe to assume that it isn’t going to be too far off. The triumvirate being rounded out by Valkyrie is another interesting aspect, which could hint that Tessa Thompson will be bumped up to third billing behind Hemsworth and Portman, which would also make sense within the context of the story given that she’s the current ruler of Asgard that’s actively seeking a queen to help her oversee the kingdom.