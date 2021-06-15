Home / movies

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over First Look At Natalie Portman’s Thor

By 45 mins ago
thor love thunder portman

Movie studios try as hard as they can to prevent spoilers from leaking out ahead of time, but it’s usually the companies responsible for the tie-in merchandise that end up giving the game away.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to this, of course, after Sam Wilson’s full Captain America regalia was seen on everything from sweatshirts to socks before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had arrived, and now we’ve gotten what appears to be our first look at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster suited up in Thor: Love and Thunder.

It’s a pretty comic-accurate costume if it ends up being reflective of what we’re going to see when Taika Waititi’s blockbuster hits theaters next May, and Portman will have had little trouble wielding Mjolnir during production given the set photos making the rounds that saw the Academy Award winner sporting a set of guns that even Chris Hemsworth would be proud of.

Naturally, MCU fans had plenty to say about the actress being revealed in all of her superheroic glory, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that this is the final design for Jane in Thor: Love and Thunder, but looking at the history of merch leaks, it’s pretty safe to assume that it isn’t going to be too far off. The triumvirate being rounded out by Valkyrie is another interesting aspect, which could hint that Tessa Thompson will be bumped up to third billing behind Hemsworth and Portman, which would also make sense within the context of the story given that she’s the current ruler of Asgard that’s actively seeking a queen to help her oversee the kingdom.

Source: Twitter

