MCU Fans Freaking Out Over How Jacked Natalie Portman Is In Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos

Any actor or actress that signs on to play a superhero faces pressure to look the part, and that’s especially true when it comes to sharing the screen with Chris Hemsworth, who turns himself into an absolute monster in order to portray the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident demigod.

Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Chris Pratt even urged him to stop working out when images hit the web of the leading man looking so ripped that he was ready to burst, but nobody was really expecting Natalie Portman to rival him in the gun department. The Academy Award winner did admit, though, that she was planning on getting jacked for her return as Jane Foster, after revealing that she didn’t want to seem like a little grandma standing next to the hulking Hemsworth.

And it certainly looks as though she did it. New set photos from Love and Thunder made their way online yesterday, revealing Portman’s bulging biceps in all of their glory. Needless to say, the internet had thoughts, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Even Hemsworth’s stunt double confirmed that it’s not fun trying to keep up with the star when he’s bulking up to play the Odinson, but Portman clearly hasn’t been averse to the idea of hitting the weight room. Having been absent from the MCU for a decade, the 39 year-old has evidently put the work in to convince audiences that the astrophysicist has what it takes to become the Mighty Thor.

Taika Waititi’s Love and Thunder has been dropping set photos left and right as we start to figure out some plot details, but now we know that Portman definitely isn’t going to have any trouble throwing Mjolnir around with reckless abandon.

Source: ComicBook.com

