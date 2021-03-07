Any actor or actress that signs on to play a superhero faces pressure to look the part, and that’s especially true when it comes to sharing the screen with Chris Hemsworth, who turns himself into an absolute monster in order to portray the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident demigod.

Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Chris Pratt even urged him to stop working out when images hit the web of the leading man looking so ripped that he was ready to burst, but nobody was really expecting Natalie Portman to rival him in the gun department. The Academy Award winner did admit, though, that she was planning on getting jacked for her return as Jane Foster, after revealing that she didn’t want to seem like a little grandma standing next to the hulking Hemsworth.

And it certainly looks as though she did it. New set photos from Love and Thunder made their way online yesterday, revealing Portman’s bulging biceps in all of their glory. Needless to say, the internet had thoughts, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Natalie Portman is getting legit jacked to be Thor and I’m here for it. Only Marvel property I’m genuinely interested in at the moment. It would be cool to see a Wanda/Captain Marvel/Thor-led Avengers, but fanboys gotta have their Spidey become the new Tony. — Sam Cox (@sammyringo) March 7, 2021

Dang Natalie Portman been hitting the weights big time! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/uKCcZaeTup — The Cosmic Wonder | Warren (@CosmicWarren13) March 6, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, jacked Natalie Portman. https://t.co/5WZdmYbFJe — Brandon David Wilson (@Geniusbastard) March 7, 2021

#ICYMI Definitely excited to see Natalie Portman fully suited up as #JaneFosterThor, but wow is she looking ripped and getting ripped for the role! Can’t wait to see her in the full costume soon! #ThorLoveandThunder #NataliPortman #JaneFoster #Thor #Marvel #MCU #Thor4 pic.twitter.com/ADaZAY252r — Timzster – Member of S.T.A.R.S ⭐️ (@thetimzster) March 7, 2021

i would like to formally request for natalie portman to snap me in half pic.twitter.com/ccfiDClGY0 — jenna ❀ ⧗ (@ARIANAPOSlTlONS) March 7, 2021

Buff Natalie Portman is giving me feelings I never knew I'd get from her pic.twitter.com/dLGHecLWQH — red and the search for the banger tweet (@lafpxl) March 7, 2021

Okay, yeah #NataliePortman 's guns are gonna have their own listing in the credits of #ThorLoveAndThunder, but I'm more interested in the costume choice as a deliberate callback. pic.twitter.com/vNIj1Nru3a — Alan McMillian (@alan_mcmillian) March 7, 2021

Me, after seeing those set pictures of Natalie Portman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9wsNMVoXq2 — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) March 6, 2021

That ain’t Natalie Portman, that’s Natalie THORtman! HOLY HELL, SHE’S RIPPED! pic.twitter.com/Zd6n6aKdY6 — Kasey Isn’t Funny ❓0 ❓❓ (@RawbertBeef) March 7, 2021

Natalie Portman really just said Mighty Thor comic accuracy pic.twitter.com/iaVN3YOtAy — ✍️Ian draws a LOT✍️| Titans Supremacy// COMMISSION (@616IanWho) March 6, 2021

Even Hemsworth’s stunt double confirmed that it’s not fun trying to keep up with the star when he’s bulking up to play the Odinson, but Portman clearly hasn’t been averse to the idea of hitting the weight room. Having been absent from the MCU for a decade, the 39 year-old has evidently put the work in to convince audiences that the astrophysicist has what it takes to become the Mighty Thor.

Taika Waititi’s Love and Thunder has been dropping set photos left and right as we start to figure out some plot details, but now we know that Portman definitely isn’t going to have any trouble throwing Mjolnir around with reckless abandon.