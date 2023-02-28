MCU fans growing cautiously optimistic after ‘Blade’ reportedly sets a shooting date

The MCU’s Blade reboot has a reputation for being cursed. Marvel Studios reacquired the rights to the Daywalker way back in 2011, and in 2019 announced that Mahershala Ali would be taking up the silver stakes and katana, but we’re now well over three years on with nothing to show for it.

Over the past year, the movie has lost its original director Bassam Tariq, had its production start date repeatedly pushed back, endured total script rewrites, and supporting characters being recast late in the day. Finally, there’s some light on the horizon. According to Production List, the shoot will begin in Atlanta on May 1, with the film closing out Phase Five in late 2024.

Once Blade goes before the cameras, we’re hoping Marvel Studios begins slowly cranking up the hype machine. We got a tease of Ali in the post-credits scene of Eternals, though this was just an off-camera voice. Actually seeing him in full Daywalker gear will be a big moment for fans, especially as many understandably still picture Wesley Snipes in the role.

Beyond that, we’re still hopeful that we’ll one day get a Midnight Suns team-up movie bringing together the MCU’s occult characters. Blade and Moon Knight should be locks for the team, but we’d love to see Werewolf by Night, Elsa Bloodstone, and Ghost Rider join them. And if they need a Nick Fury-type? Well, Doctor Strange fits the bill.

Blade will (theoretically) release on Sep. 6, 2024, though we wouldn’t be surprised to see that date pushed back to 2025.