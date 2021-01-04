MCU Fans Hail Scarlet Witch As The Strongest Avenger

There’s been a bit of a competition between the Avengers as to who the strongest among them is since forever, but the conversation inevitably found its way to the MCU as well.

Even the producers have paid homage to this fan debate with an in-universe Easter Egg. In Thor: Ragnarok, when the God of Thunder finds the Quinjet, he struggles to activate the ship when trying to access its AI with the code “strongest Avenger.” When Bruce Banner arrives, though, the ship makes a point of calling him just that. While the two contenders have a lot going for themselves, one as a literal god and the other a seemingly invincible monster who becomes stronger the angrier he gets, some fans have often found themselves favoring another candidate.

We’re referring, of course, to Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. Besides the fact that the character has already shown strength comparable to that of Marvel’s cosmically powerful individuals, Wanda is also a formidable foe in the MCU. In the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War, the superheroine uses a fraction of her powers to keep a marching Thanos at bay, who already has 5 out of the 6 Infinity Stones.

Wanda once again went toe-to-toe with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and overpowered him with ease, whereas the Big Three failed to even land a single hit when they fought him a couple of scenes prior. Now, with less than two weeks to the release of WandaVision, a Twitter post that has once again hailed her as the strongest Avenger is going viral:

infinity war is trending so let me remind you that wanda maximoff held thanos back while he had 5 infinity stones, and continued to destroy the 6th stone by having to kill the love of her life. the scarlet witch is the strongest avenger. pic.twitter.com/qawLmyXvHs — 🏹 (@haileesbishop) January 4, 2021

Scarlet Witch gets her powers from the Mind Stone, which could explain why she is so overpowered. What’s more, Elizabeth Olsen has teased that there’s more to Wanda’s abilities than we already know. Suffice to say, MCU fans are pretty excited for WandaVision and the return of their favorite character, premiering January 15th on Disney Plus.