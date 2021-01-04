Elizabeth Olsen Teases Some New Tricks For Scarlet Witch In WandaVision

The long wait is almost over, and in just eleven days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will return to our screens with WandaVision, the first new content from the world’s biggest franchise since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released into theaters all the way back in July 2019.

Not only does it finally end an unprecedented eighteen-month drought and kick off Phase Four, but the reality-bending show will also launch the expansion of the MCU onto television as just the first of six episodic projects set to debut before the end of 2021, while it’ll bring the multiverse into play and connect directly to the events of both Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The footage we’ve seen so far has promised something we’ve never got from the MCU before, with Wanda Maximoff using her powers to cope with the loss of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, bringing him back to life via some manipulative means. It looks as though the hero discovering he’s actually been dead the whole time will be the catalyst that sees Wanda start to lose control of her abilities, and that’ll no doubt have major ramifications across the studio’s upcoming slate.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a recent interview, the actress teased that her co-star won’t be completely aware of what’s going on around him, with Wanda pulling the strings in the background without letting him find out.

“She’s a magician’s assistant, helping Vision but doing all the tricks for him, and not letting the audience know.”

There’ve been theories making the rounds that Scarlet Witch could end up as the big bad of Phase Four, and we already know that Kevin Feige has named her as the MCU’s most powerful superhero, but we’ll be able to start figuring out where things are heading for ourselves when WandaVision premieres on Disney Plus next Friday.