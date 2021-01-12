MCU Fans Hoping That Blade Is R-Rated After Deadpool 3 News

After well over a year of rumors and speculation, Kevin Feige finally confirmed that not only will Deadpool 3 retain the R-rating of the first two installments, but the Merc with a Mouth’s next solo outing will be an official part of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. Not only does this signal a shift into more mature territory for the family-friendly franchise, but it’s also raised expectations that the Blade reboot could follow suit.

After all, a vampire hunter who kills his enemies in highly inventive fashion with an array of unique weapons doesn’t seem particularly well-suited to a PG-13 environment, and skewing older in terms of audience would give Mahershala Ali more freedom to throw off the shackles and try and put his own spin on the character. Obviously, to a lot of people, Wesley Snipes will always be Blade, and that includes the man himself, and the idea of a horror-influenced supernatural comic book adaptation would inevitably be hindered by stuffing itself into a PG-13 box.

Fans are clearly in agreement, and they quickly took to social media in the hopes that Blade would follow the brand new MCU precedent for R-rated content set by Deadpool 3, as you can see from the reactions below.

Since Deadpool 3 is gonna be Rated R (Big W). Can we go ahead and make Blade Rated R and could y’all make Moon Knight a little edgier for me🤔 Please and Thank You pic.twitter.com/zTsvG6e6e9 — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) January 11, 2021

Deadpool 3 and blade knowing they’re gonna be the best mcu R rated pic.twitter.com/aUsr07rnZL — Paolo Maximoff (@Ic3lad) January 11, 2021

Now that Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be R rated by Kevin Feige once and For all, I hope Blade is considered for an R rating along with the MCU Wolverine in the future. pic.twitter.com/KV1xAicv6j — Alan The Gunter Shill (@AJCI282002) January 11, 2021

Blade is definitely going to be Rated-R Mahershala Ali probably TOLD Kevin Feige it was going to be Rated-R pic.twitter.com/lEFbmUft4c — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) January 11, 2021

Mahershala Ali's Daywalker Takes Center Stage In Blade Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Me waiting for a confirmation that Blade will be Rated R in the MCU pic.twitter.com/bVMEmEPW93 — Roderick Hare (@roderick_hare) January 11, 2021

Yessssss I need a rated R Blade movie in my life 🙏🏻 https://t.co/NEkuoNgk1k — Eric Burkey (@Burkey__12) January 11, 2021

If I'm Mahershala Ali & Oscar Isaac #DeadPool 3 being rated R is the best news possible. This means the possibility of Blade/Moon Knight being hardcore have risen! pic.twitter.com/uZGhdvN1ye — ✪Marcus✪🎲 (@MarcusDigital) January 11, 2021

Feige recently promised that some major news surrounding the project is coming soon, and as well as the hopeful confirmation of such things as writers, a director, a supporting cast, a start for production and a locked in release date, Deadpool 3 has made it look a lot more likely that R-rated MCU movies could become a regular feature of the franchise’s output, and there are few better qualified candidates than Blade.