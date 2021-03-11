Home / movies

#SaveQuicksilver Trends As MCU Fans Campaign To Have Him Return

Fan campaigns are a very strange phenomenon, in that some of them tend to generate a fervent backing and global following, but in reality, they serve to accomplish absolutely nothing besides giving an indication of what supporters of a certain property or project want to see.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a tool to drive up subscriber numbers for HBO Max, with the Warner Bros. hierarchy realizing that they can potentially generate a huge amount of revenue from making the mythical film a reality. While supporters of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement are finally getting what they want, it’s not as though the constant social media bombardment saw the studio wave the white flag; it’s a monetary decision based on leveraging interest into profit.

Similarly, Disney most likely aren’t going to deliver theatrical sequels to Solo or Alita: Battle Angel based on hashtags, but had both blockbusters done bigger business at the box office, then they’d have each launched a multi-film franchise. The latest trend has seen Marvel Cinematic Universe fans throw their weight behind Quicksilver returning, after many viewers thought his fate in WandaVision left a lot to be desired, as you can see from the reactions below.

Obviously, Kevin Feige isn’t going to tear up his Phase Four playbook based on a Twitter campaign, but there’s still a very good chance we’ll be seeing Quicksilver return in the future. There’s already been talk that Evan Peters could be involved in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and if the architect of the MCU does indeed have plans up his sleeve for Wanda’s brother, then he’ll have already decided what they are a long time ago.

