SaveQuicksilver Trends As MCU Fans Campaign To Have Him Return

Fan campaigns are a very strange phenomenon, in that some of them tend to generate a fervent backing and global following, but in reality, they serve to accomplish absolutely nothing besides giving an indication of what supporters of a certain property or project want to see.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a tool to drive up subscriber numbers for HBO Max, with the Warner Bros. hierarchy realizing that they can potentially generate a huge amount of revenue from making the mythical film a reality. While supporters of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement are finally getting what they want, it’s not as though the constant social media bombardment saw the studio wave the white flag; it’s a monetary decision based on leveraging interest into profit.

Similarly, Disney most likely aren’t going to deliver theatrical sequels to Solo or Alita: Battle Angel based on hashtags, but had both blockbusters done bigger business at the box office, then they’d have each launched a multi-film franchise. The latest trend has seen Marvel Cinematic Universe fans throw their weight behind Quicksilver returning, after many viewers thought his fate in WandaVision left a lot to be desired, as you can see from the reactions below.

When #SaveQuicksilver starts in 30 minutes, please join us in posting some of our favorite Quicksilver moments and other cool stuff! We'll start with 1) when the campaign starts and then every 10 minutes, well move on to the next question. Please share so everyone sees this! pic.twitter.com/ITHQE9XDDm — Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 10, 2021

#SaveQuicksilver y’all really brought in two great actors to play a character that so many ppl love just to waste them huh🧍 pic.twitter.com/TlSeM7ZTN7 — ًrenn / ًvenus | #SaveQuicksilver (@marmaladeskyss) March 10, 2021

#SaveQuicksilver if i had a nickel for every time the mcu ruined quicksilver, i’d have two nickels. which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice pic.twitter.com/CmG4RTU4MG — woe ↯ #savequicksilver (@80SMAXlMOFF) March 9, 2021

you shouldn’t have wasted him for just a boner joke, peter maximoff deserved better than that! #SaveQuicksilver ‼️ pic.twitter.com/3MrOx1fwU1 — magne (@kitwqlker) March 8, 2021

Let’s not forget about how good these two were together, they felt like brother & sister. Let’s get them back together #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/WTwO6cukBs — flashy_editss #SaveQuicksilver (@EditssFlashy) March 10, 2021

Imagine if Quicksilver never comes back to the MCU and people around the world who love the character look him up on the Wiki and see that his last appearance ever was a fake out as Ralph fucking Bohner. Do you think Marvel characters should be treated like this? #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/kvzKH1bu4U — Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 8, 2021

Imagine if Pietro/Peter and Tommy had teamed up in the finale..the power they would've had 🥺 There's still hope.#SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/yJq8H7R0S5 — Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 10, 2021

#Marvel this character is so loved they literally got him doing commercials AND gave him a cameo in Deadpool 2 #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/Whm7X9irXI — jupiter ⨂ (@Colosspool) March 8, 2021

I just need closure from this story arc

😞✋🏻 #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/gp3VuSUzVO — kelsey 🦋 (@wandaandbucky) March 10, 2021

Hoping Dr.Strange 2 multiverse of madness can correct the real identity of Evan Peters character in WandaVision 😭😭😭 #SaveQuicksilver #petermaximoff #unclepietro pic.twitter.com/780YM1cPu8 — Stacy (@gwenlarusso) March 8, 2021

Obviously, Kevin Feige isn’t going to tear up his Phase Four playbook based on a Twitter campaign, but there’s still a very good chance we’ll be seeing Quicksilver return in the future. There’s already been talk that Evan Peters could be involved in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and if the architect of the MCU does indeed have plans up his sleeve for Wanda’s brother, then he’ll have already decided what they are a long time ago.