MCU fans list the unexplored plot points worthy of their own projects

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are never going to be short of content again, unless of course the unthinkable happens and the most successful film and television franchise in history explodes, going down in a ball of flames.

Of course, there’s almost no chance whatsoever of that happening at any point in either the near of distant future, especially when there are upwards of 30 projects in development across the feature film and Disney Plus slate, with new titles being added to the docket on what feels like a weekly basis.

While there’s definitely a danger of over-saturation, some staunch MCU supporters have been putting forward even more prospective pitches. Over on Reddit, Marvel diehards have been rattling off unexplored or half-baked plot threads that are more than worthy of their own full-length efforts, and some excellent points are being made.

A prequel following Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton’s days as S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives before the Avengers were assembled has always been high on the hypothetical wish-list, especially if it were to go full bore into unabashed fan service by taking place in a certain Hungarian city.

Benedict Wong’s Wong, leader of the Wongtourage, and champion of Phase Wong, the latest stage of the Wong Cinematic Universe, was always going to be in the mix, as he rightfully should. After all, he’s the Sorcerer Supreme, and more than deserving of a spinoff.

Odin conquering the Nine Realms is tantalizing to think about, adding more depth and complexity to the Asgardian corner of the MCU, while presenting an epic space opera full of sweeping battles and hulking creatures. These are some seriously sterling ideas, let’s just hope Marvel’s development team are Redditors so we can get them to the screen.