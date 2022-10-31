MCU fans literally choose their weapon as they single out the franchise’s finest hardware

For all the super soldier serums, gamma radiation, and Noor powers, there are a few accessories in the MCU that have made its superpowered characters really stand out.

On Reddit, Marvel fans are debating about the coolest weapons in the MCU, from Thor’s Stormbreaker to Hawkeye’s arrows.

Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings seem like the optimal choice given the fact they pretty much make their wearer immortal, but Ant-Man’s quantum suit sounds like the most fun. Imagine the possibilities!

On fan made the case for Iron Man’s suit, thanks to its versatility and usefulness, but the chest implants and high maintenance level were turn-offs for everyone else.

What about Dr. Strange’s Cloak of Levitation? For one Redditor, the magical relic is the easiest, and most useful of all, as it “seems to just work as intended without any knowhow or resources.” Or, as another user puts it, “fashion and friend combined.” However, other fans in the comments reminded them that there’s still the whole issue of the cloak having to choose you first.

It’s hard to compete with an iconic MCU original, however, and even if being worthy of handling the Mjolnir is almost impossible if you’re not a demi-God or Steve Rogers, true Marvel fans would be happy to just have it as a showpiece in their homes.

Most of these weapons pale in comparison to an Infinity Stone. A few fans were baffled that no one else seemed to be remembering the the Eye of Agamotto, which contains the Time Stone, or Loki’s Chitauri Scepter with the Mind Stone.

The options are truly endless, with vibranium weapons from Wakanda, Yondu’s Yaka arrow, Captain America’s shield, and Gorr the God Butcher’s Necrosword all getting mentioned.