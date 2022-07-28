MCU fans mark one year until the release of ‘The Marvels’
We’re just one year away from The Marvels coming to theaters, which teases a team-up of epic proportions from the likes of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers ⏤ aka Captain Marvel ⏤ Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan ⏤ aka Ms. Marvel ⏤ and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
One fan put it best in a Twitter post by saying “our girls are inching closer to us✨” and sharing a collage of each respective comic book character and the actors who will portray them.
The Captain Marvel sequel, directed by Candyman reboot-helmer Nia DaCosta, will be hitting theaters July 28, 2023, a fact that one Twitter user celebrated with a snappy montage of the three heroes at the movie’s center.
Seeing each of the main actors for The Marvels in their respective costumes, utilizing screengrabs from the Captain Marvel movie and the Disney Plus shows WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, really crystallized our hype for the movie.
One fan was particularly interested in what adventures might be in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest star, Vellani’s Ms. Marvel. With such a winning Disney Plus show now under her flowing red scarf and Ms. Marvel topping the charts of any MCU property on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, our interest is piqued, as well, to say the least.
Despite Captain Marvel being a somewhat underwhelming 2019 entry in the MCU, we have faith that the sequel has great potential for sticking the landing this time around, especially considering the new talent in front of — and behind — the lens.
However, one Twitter user expressed waning interest in the film due to a noticeable lack of any promotional material at the recent San Diego Comic-Con. More announcements are expected to be made in September during the House Mouse’s convention, D23. But until then, we suppose we’ll just have to grit our teeth and smile.
A recent update from The Marvels co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who will be reprising his role as Nick Fury in the film, was that reshoots for the movie were underway as recently as last week, as We Got This Covered previously reported. The sheer proximity of the shooting schedule compared to this past weekend’s Comic-Con certainly allows us some understanding of why no footage has been shown thus far. We might just need to keep the faith until D23 occurs this upcoming Sept. 9-11, according to the event’s website.
What was clearly addressed at Comic-Con is the fact that The Marvels will be part of the MCU’s Phase Five with a release date of July 28, 2023, and we frankly can’t wait for that day to come.