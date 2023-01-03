MCU fans name the most anticipated new addition of 2023, and it might not be who you think

It’s a new year and Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is imminent. 2023 will see the premiere of three new MCU films and four new Disney Plus TV Series (not to mention second seasons for Loki and What if …?) and fans are already talking about some of their most anticipated characters who will make their premiere over the next twelve months. And surprisingly it’s not just the big bad guy.

Although Jonathan Majors will be bringing The Avengers’ longtime foe, Kang the Conqueror to the big screen at last (and, technically, he’s already appeared as Kang’s future self “He Who Remains” in Loki) Kang didn’t do as well as some other 2023 MCU debutantes when a post of r/marvelstudios asked which upcoming character fans were most looking forward to seeing.

Happy New year everyone! It’s officially 2023 which means we’re going to see Will Poulter as Adam Warlock this year! pic.twitter.com/h09MpZhLLj — Will Poulter Updates (@bestofpoulter) January 1, 2023

A lot of folks cast their votes for the powerful artificial being known as Adam Warlock. Warlock, who may end up as one of the most powerful beings in the MCU if he’s featured past his first appearance in this May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks as if he’s already on his way to becoming a fan favorite. Portrayed by Will Poulter in the movie, he will serve for at least a time, as an antagonist for the group. But will he become a Guardian himself before the film ends?

BREAKING: First look at Anthony Ramos as The Hood in #Ironheart ! pic.twitter.com/1zsfhTF0zO — Ironheart News (@ironhnews) August 8, 2022

Another surprise dark horse was The Hood, who will serve as an antagonist in the upcoming Ironheart TV show. The murderous Hood, who relies as much on his automatic handguns as he does his magical cloak and boots will be played by In the Heights star Anthony Ramos.

Chuckwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary in #guardiansofthegalaxy3 pic.twitter.com/3ZVADxMPgO — The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker Things (@tsspmthings) December 1, 2022

Another Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 character also drew a good share of shout-outs from the fans. Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary will serve as one of the main antagonists in the film and will prove instrumental in the telling of Rocket’s shadowy backstory.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5. Ironheart is currently slated to stream on Disney Plus sometime late this year.