MCU Fans Not Happy With Eternals’ Captain America Reference

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals will be dealing directly with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame, but it appears that a certain star-spangled member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes might factor more heavily into the story than any other members of the team.

Several Captain America Easter Eggs were spotted when the first trailer and subsequent batch of images dropped, with the latest TV spot for the cosmic blockbuster making its most direct nod to Steve Rogers yet. Richard Madden’s Ikaris rallies the troops by saying “Eternals assemble”, but the line hasn’t gone down so well on Twitter.

As you can see below, a lot of fans aren’t happy that Eternals is reusing one of Cap’s most iconic MCU moments for what might end up being nothing more than a throwaway line of dialogue in the movie.

Eternals assemble? Nahhh. We fight?? Nahh son these are not the avengers 😂 — wowzers (@wowzers73801315) October 11, 2021

How dare you say "Eternals Assemble"

YALL WEREN'T THERE! https://t.co/jkz9hVNotm — 🚭 (@MOJO32_) October 11, 2021

"Eternals Assemble" did they just- whaaat??? 😂 — Nero (@MSpector_JM) October 11, 2021

eTeRnAlS aSsEMbLE



yeah he’s not hearing the last of that — what are the eternals doing 🙂 (@ETERNALSDOING) October 11, 2021

"Eternals assemble…" my dude you may be thousands years old but you New HERE here. That line is taken boo. https://t.co/w9wMgThbbj pic.twitter.com/FahZtdKpdz — Oh Frack! (@OlicityDreams) October 10, 2021

Seems unfair we had to wait until Endgame for Cap to say “assemble” and yet the Eternals come in and Ikaris gets to say it right away smh https://t.co/lHNpzHc8DX — Taylor Sanders (@tayman47) October 10, 2021

Without seeing it in context, Ikaris’ delivery does come off as a little flat and forced, but the scene could be unfolding in literally any situation, so it’s best if we wait until Eternals arrives before passing judgement. That doesn’t mean it isn’t clunky, because it most definitely is, but we should give the movie the benefit of the doubt to wait and see how it plays on the big screen.