MCU Fans Rave Over New Heroes Gracing Disney Plus’ Marvel Banner

Marvel fans are raving about something they discovered on Disney Plus Thursday, one day ahead of the streaming giant’s Disney Plus Day.

Following a subtle change on the streaming service’s Marvel banner, superhero fans are raving about the inclusion of some of their favorite characters as represented in more recent shows and movies, such as Wanda Maximoff, Loki, Shang-Chi, and The Falcon.

The previous banner featured only the original Avengers lineup, including Iron Man, The Hulk, and Captain America.

this new header is a SERVE!! now c'mon now! #disneyplus pic.twitter.com/I21Xd2dqnS — magic still exists (@BoAsgolfbag) November 11, 2021

One fan praised Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, donning the legendary Captain America shield from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for taking front and center of the ensemble.

WE FINALLY GOT A NEW BANNER FOR DISNEY+ MARVEL SECTION AND SAM IS FRONT AND CENTER 😆#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/wwtCRoHebf — FC (@FandomCrunch) November 11, 2021

People were also loving Tom Hiddleston’s Loki from the titular Disney Plus show, with a Time Variance Authority trench coat also making an appearance.

Loki is featured in the new banner for the Marvel section on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dyPDi7pJ2E — Loki Updates (@LokiUpdatesPlus) November 11, 2021

And of course, many praised Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, donning a 1970s outfit from WandaVision, being included as well.

The Marvel home screen has been updated on #DisneyPlus and now includes Wanda Maximoff! pic.twitter.com/cWk9uONmYs — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) November 11, 2021

While the excitement was largely palpable, some were mourning the removal of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye from the banner ahead of his solo adventure series coming to the streaming service later this month.

We gotta situation on out hands Disney plus has removed the og 6 they added a new banner which is cool but they didn't put Clint



I knew this day would come moment of silence as we remember the OG 6 Banner #DisneyPlusDay #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/ZiAGRQZy4W — Jay The Hawkmaestro🏹 SAW ETERNALS (@JayvonThomas2) November 11, 2021

The powerful presence of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel didn’t go unnoticed, either.

The new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here… #CaptainMarvel in IMAX is gonna be awesome to see! 🌟⚡#DisneyPlus #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/XWTRyLev6I — Lumina Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🐝🦋👹 Blissful Gamble (@kabuki_bee16) November 11, 2021

This all comes one day ahead of Disney Plus Day on Friday, Nov. 12, in which a new feature is being added to the streaming service: IMAX Enhanced. This will allow viewers to watch select titles in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1, of which 13 Marvel movies will be included.