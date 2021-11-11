MCU Fans Rave Over New Heroes Gracing Disney Plus’ Marvel Banner
Marvel fans are raving about something they discovered on Disney Plus Thursday, one day ahead of the streaming giant’s Disney Plus Day.
Following a subtle change on the streaming service’s Marvel banner, superhero fans are raving about the inclusion of some of their favorite characters as represented in more recent shows and movies, such as Wanda Maximoff, Loki, Shang-Chi, and The Falcon.
The previous banner featured only the original Avengers lineup, including Iron Man, The Hulk, and Captain America.
One fan praised Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, donning the legendary Captain America shield from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for taking front and center of the ensemble.
People were also loving Tom Hiddleston’s Loki from the titular Disney Plus show, with a Time Variance Authority trench coat also making an appearance.
And of course, many praised Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, donning a 1970s outfit from WandaVision, being included as well.
While the excitement was largely palpable, some were mourning the removal of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye from the banner ahead of his solo adventure series coming to the streaming service later this month.
The powerful presence of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel didn’t go unnoticed, either.
This all comes one day ahead of Disney Plus Day on Friday, Nov. 12, in which a new feature is being added to the streaming service: IMAX Enhanced. This will allow viewers to watch select titles in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1, of which 13 Marvel movies will be included.