MCU fans ready to throw virtual hands as they share controversial opinions

Based on the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed over $23 billion at the box office, released 26 feature films and five TV shows, with recent data indicating it was a huge driving force behind 60% of the 118 million subscribers to have signed up for Disney Plus, it would be the understatement of the century to say it’s pretty popular.

Eternals is the one and only installment to have scored a Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and even then the user rating remains in firm opposition, so you’d be thinking the franchise can do no wrong. While that would appear to be the case for a lot of people, Twitter has been set ablaze over the weekend thanks to a viral debate gaining serious traction.

ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast jumped on the bandwagon that had seen the DCEU trending for the exact same reasons, applying the same basic question to the MCU, and everyone piled in with some positively spicy takes.

Black Panther wasn’t that great of a movie ..The theater experience was great but after watching several times ehhhh pic.twitter.com/CcvO5XhZcl — Sang-Woo AKA Woo Nasty (@Chiefkeith94) November 27, 2021

Infinity War is not a “movie” in any traditional sense. There’s barely any narrative arc. Just a bunch of unrelated scenes and shiny objects to appeal to people who are already fans of the series. — jacob (@jacobmtaylor) November 26, 2021

Wanda is overrated character. And she only have cool powers. And no personality at all. — adela (@zlutavoskovka) November 26, 2021

While I like the Captain America movies and the character's MCU arc, I actively dislike Chris Evans in that role and his portrayal of Steve. — Klein Felt (@TheKleinFelt) November 25, 2021

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Thor Dark World really isn't that bad. — . ☆ 𝖀𝖑𝖙𝖗𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖔𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊 ☬ * (@taesfatbussy) November 25, 2021

Loki is only a character that's lasted this long because the acting is charming. The character is lackluster. — Dillon Mays (@Dillon_Mays) November 28, 2021

I got 2:



1. Although I like Spider-Man FFH, it may be the worst Spider-Man movie made in my opinion



2. The best MCU films are those who focus on the main character without the need for the other films or characters from other films. https://t.co/KgvKBkF1Wy — Gabriel 🇵🇷✊ (@gjverarivera) November 28, 2021

Endgame is a bad movie, that’s only liked because of the last 30 minutes, and even the last 30 minutes aren’t all that great from a storytelling perspective it’s just fan service. Also, killing the IW Thanos at the beginning of the was one of the worst ideas marvels ever had pic.twitter.com/fo210VsrCU — SaviToon (@savi_toon) November 27, 2021

Not everyone fawns over everything Kevin Feige’s team puts out there, and while many of the replies are based on personal preference and are entirely subjective, many of them also manage to hit several nails right on the head and point out some very valid criticisms the MCU has been batting away for anywhere up to a decade.