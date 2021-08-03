MCU Fans Shocked As Tom Holland Attends The Suicide Squad Premiere
With The Suicide Squad hitting theaters in the US later this week, the red carpet premiere for the DCEU’s latest movie just took place in Los Angeles – and an unexpected Marvel star was in attendance. The event was attended by various stars from the superhero realm, including newly announced Batgirl Leslie Grace and Blue Beetle‘s Xolo Maridueña, but fans were not expecting to see Spider-Man himself Tom Holland.
The British actor was snapped by various onlookers and attendees in the vicinity of the screening, which left fans confused why the Marvel icon was showing up for the premiere of a DC film. Check out the proof for yourself below:
Twitter didn’t know what to make of this unexpected public appearance from the star.
Is there a hidden reason why Holland was at the premiere?
Is he going to get in trouble with Kevin Feige?
Well, no, probably not. As one fan suggested, Holland could’ve been there to support his fellow MCU actors. Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn helmed The Suicide Squad, and brought over a few Marvel stars with him, such as Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and Taika Waititi.
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
The other option is that Holland just wanted to watch the movie. The Suicide Squad is receiving rave reviews and is currently sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated DC flick on the site at this time. Yes, even higher than The Dark Knight. Conversely, the original Suicide Squad is the lowest-rated DCEU movie on RT.
Also featuring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena, The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and on HBO Max from this Thursday, August 5th. Tom Holland, meanwhile, will next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, swinging into cinemas on December 17th.