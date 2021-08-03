MCU Fans Shocked As Tom Holland Attends The Suicide Squad Premiere

With The Suicide Squad hitting theaters in the US later this week, the red carpet premiere for the DCEU’s latest movie just took place in Los Angeles – and an unexpected Marvel star was in attendance. The event was attended by various stars from the superhero realm, including newly announced Batgirl Leslie Grace and Blue Beetle‘s Xolo Maridueña, but fans were not expecting to see Spider-Man himself Tom Holland.

The British actor was snapped by various onlookers and attendees in the vicinity of the screening, which left fans confused why the Marvel icon was showing up for the premiere of a DC film. Check out the proof for yourself below:

tom holland at the suicide squad premiere!!! #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/4E2QmCn9Zc — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) August 3, 2021

tom holland last night at the “suicide squad” premiere in los angeles. pic.twitter.com/yyODdo8vDi — best of tom holland (@archivstom) August 3, 2021

Twitter didn’t know what to make of this unexpected public appearance from the star.

tom holland at the suicide squad premiere ?! — yelena / sana (@wandasverse) August 3, 2021

what the fuck tom holland was at the suicide squad premiere??? — nicole (@moonIightevans) August 3, 2021

tom holland at the suicide squad premiere

pic.twitter.com/3mNMMRPulu — c (@wyliesdaya) August 3, 2021

Is there a hidden reason why Holland was at the premiere?

now whats tom holland doing at the suicide squad premiere… pic.twitter.com/ileEBcJT9I — ً (@odinsonfilms) August 3, 2021

Is he going to get in trouble with Kevin Feige?

kevin feige to tom holland in the next marvel meeting after he finds out tom went to the suicide squad red carpet. pic.twitter.com/Mr7RtvIEFS — briana (@balesdamon) August 3, 2021

Well, no, probably not. As one fan suggested, Holland could’ve been there to support his fellow MCU actors. Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn helmed The Suicide Squad, and brought over a few Marvel stars with him, such as Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and Taika Waititi.

tom holland went to the suicide squad premiere. i guess he just wanted to support james gunn and the marvel cast. — 𝘱𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘺ꔛ♡* (@teddyxangel) August 3, 2021

The other option is that Holland just wanted to watch the movie. The Suicide Squad is receiving rave reviews and is currently sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated DC flick on the site at this time. Yes, even higher than The Dark Knight. Conversely, the original Suicide Squad is the lowest-rated DCEU movie on RT.

Also featuring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena, The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and on HBO Max from this Thursday, August 5th. Tom Holland, meanwhile, will next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, swinging into cinemas on December 17th.