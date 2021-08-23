MCU Fans Think WandaVision Predicted Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

You’ve got to hand it to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for reading in between every single line, even if it wasn’t the intention on the part of the filmmakers or key creatives involved in the franchise’s many projects. Sure, it’s all connected, but sometimes coincidences happen.

We’re all expecting the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home to arrive imminently, less than 24 hours after a cellphone-recorded version was leaked online. Fans have been dying to see any footage from Tom Holland’s third solo outing for months now, and some eagle-eyed MCU enthusiasts have spotted an eerie premonition from WandaVision, which began rolling out way back in January.

As you can see below, a calendar in the titular duo’s WestView home had the 23rd of August marked down on the calendar, with many people believing that Marvel have been telling us something was coming for the last seven months without anybody noticing.

WandaVision was telling us all along when the Spider-Man trailer was coming pic.twitter.com/Qd7cqirm6K — Joshua •11 Days• (@WANDASCURSE) August 22, 2021

Did wandavision tease the Spider-Man trailer? Wait? pic.twitter.com/Ulf9s99tP6 — BZRK // Nine8Twelve (@Nine8Twelve) August 23, 2021

wait someone just pointed out that “HOME is where the heart is” and Spider-Man No Way HOME trailer was due to drop on august 23rd the same date thats marked on the Wandavision calendar with a heart……………… pic.twitter.com/1ynrUQaRvn — charlotte (@zemdayacoleman) August 23, 2021

Whole time WandaVision predicted Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer pic.twitter.com/HS0uLiO2Th — it's T ⁶𓅓⎊ (@TT_FromMTV3) August 22, 2021

I really hope that Wanda was predicting today would be the day the Spider-Man Far From Home trailer was finally released! #WandaVision #WandavVisionDay pic.twitter.com/Yv6meWhJUa — Stuart (@EvilGayTwin) August 23, 2021

First Spider-Man 3 Photos Reunite The Gang 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hang on a second was the release date for the Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer under our noses the entire time?! Because this calendar is from WandaVision!! pic.twitter.com/zAYKXJHGAd — Jacob #Sora4Smash  (@Mega_Mii51) August 22, 2021

Wandavision revealed the Spider-Man trailer release date. pic.twitter.com/hq4locKiur — Pacheco (@eastbway) August 23, 2021

The Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer release date has been in plain sight this entire time and we didn’t even notice #WandaVision #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/n0SvB5a86Y — I am not a witch (@idontcastspells) August 22, 2021

The way WandaVision was so powerful it predicted the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer date pic.twitter.com/QddzS3n6YP — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨🖤 (@giselleb1234) August 22, 2021

While it might very well be the case that WandaVision was nodding towards the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, let’s not forget that Sony have a huge stake in the marketing campaign for any movies featuring the web-slinger, so it’s pretty unlikely. That’s without even mentioning how marking down August 23rd as the date we’d get to see the promo would require a hell of a lot of foresight given the pandemic, especially when the MCU’s first Disney Plus exclusive started shooting in November 2019.