Mcu Fans Thrilled By ‘Jack Ryan’ Cancellation for Obvious Reasons

It could be a coincidence, but his schedule has just opened up significantly.

Spoilers ahoy for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but you probably knew that already.

John Krasinski has become an increasingly busy man, but a huge chunk of time just cleared up in his schedule for the foreseeable future after Prime Video announced that Tom Clancy series Jack Ryan would wrap up after its fourth season, although newcomer Michael Pena remains in line for his own spinoff.

To be fair, a lot of people may have forgotten the hit show even existed, given that the second run of episodes dropped way back in October 2019, and the third batch hasn’t even been given an official release date as of yet, despite production initially wrapping last year. Season 4 got in front of cameras back in February, though, which has of course led to much Marvel Cinematic Universe speculation.

After making his surprise debut as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, finally giving fans the dream casting they’d wanted for years, there’s now renewed hope and expectation that Krasinski will reprise the role in the director-less reboot. As you can see from the reactions below, the cancellation of Jack Ryan has left the internet more hyped than ever that he’ll be back as Mr. Fantastic.

John Krasinski could be leaving Amazon for the MCU #fantasticfour https://t.co/dytUl72MkP — Matt McGloin (@cosmicbooknews) May 10, 2022

I love him in Jack Ryan but the nerd in me likes this news because that opens him up to maybe direct/star-in the Fantastic Four movie. You have to admit he made a badass Reed Richards in Dr. Strange. — Lost Losers Podcast (@losers_lost) May 10, 2022

I think he could be an alright mr fantastic I like him in Jack Ryan but I also think the fantastic four as a franchise should stay dead — 🪬Frozen Cheese🪬 (@Edward40handzzz) May 10, 2022

Now we know @johnkrasinski is Reed Richards – Mr. Fantastic. It’s only right that #EmilyBlunt play Susan Storm. This will make up for A Quiet Place. #MarvelStudios #FantasticFour #MCU — William Alexander (@wmalexander_) May 10, 2022

Krasinski may be too busy with mcu stuff. So ending 'Jack Ryan' makes sensehttps://t.co/Hx95wJKbIi — SyL ☕✂️🎞🟪🔥 (@sylabdul_inc) May 9, 2022

I have been so up in the air whether I think he's a good Mr. Fantastic or not. McDonough made a good point about his line delivery in her article, but it would take a lot more convincing to get me believe that jacked, bearded Jack Ryan is "the smartest man in the universe." — Appleton2 (@Appleton272) May 9, 2022

Krasinski is hardly free to dedicate the next decade of his life to the MCU, it should be said, with A Quiet Place: Day One on the horizon, alongside his next directorial effort Imaginary Friends. The chances have indeed just heightened exponentially, as the prospect of seeing the actor as the saga’s permanent Reed Richards continues to grow more inevitable.