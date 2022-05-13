MCU fans wonder what ‘Doctor Strange 2’ means for Agatha Harkness

This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness stole the show in WandaVision with her entertaining brand of villainy and toe-tapping theme song. The character was such a hit that she’s getting her very own spinoff: Agatha: House of Harkness, likely due in mid-2023.

Now fans are wondering how the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, specifically Wanda’s fate, will impact Agatha. WandaVision ended with Wanda casting a mind-control spell on her, consigning her to live as ‘Agnes’ the bubbly sitcom personality she’d invented for herself.

r/MarvelStudios is currently debating whether Wanda’s (apparent) death will mean this spell is lifted, or whether the destruction of the Darkhold will push her back towards the light. We can surmise that Agatha: House of Harkness will somehow see her released from Wanda’s spell, though a reply points out that the show underlines that once a spell is cast it can’t be broken.

The first concept. Looks to be based on some sort of modern day Joan of Arc. More warrior like, rather than the stereotypical 'witch' people think of. MUCH more modern approach. Seems like she's just a regular woman living in 2022. Very mystical and similar to Medusa in the hair design. Uses elements from old times, when she's originally from.

If that’s the case, the death of the spell caster won’t affect the spell itself, which also lines up with Doctor Strange’s explanation that his spell to protect the Time Stone in Avengers: Infinity War will be unaffected by Ebony Maw killing him.

Some also theorize that House of Harkness will see Wanda and Agatha reunite. Agatha’s closing words to Wanda in WandaVision were, “You’ve no idea what you have unleashed. You’re gonna need me.” and of all the characters, Agatha will probably be less judge-y about the whole murderous rampage thing.

We may get a hint when Agatha: House of Harkness starts filming in the fall, so watch this space.

In the meantime, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.