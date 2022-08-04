MCU fans wonder which world-ending event messed people up the most

As a general rule of thumb, the best advice you could give to the in-canon inhabitants of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s 616 timeline is not to move anywhere near New York City, because the city is regularly under attack from all sorts of villains, whether they be of the street-level, cosmic, or multiversal variety.

Beyond that, though, citizens of the planet are regularly forced to confront potentially world-ending events on a regular basis, whether it’s the skies above Cairo suddenly being dominated by two hulking deities doing battle next to the pyramids, or an entire city being lifted into the sky by a sentient artificial intelligence with an axe to grind.

Stress levels are at an all-time high among the populace then, with Redditors wondering which seismic catastrophe outside of Thanos snapping his fingers would have the biggest impact on the the general public.

A beam of light leading to New York being infiltrated by intergalactic creatures hellbent on a hostile takeover, the battle in Sokovia that effectively ruined a nation in one fell swoop, and a huge Celestial partially bursting out of the planet’s surface are all among the top contenders, which is completely fair enough.

The good people of Wakanda opening their doors to the rest of the world before immediately becoming a battlefield for a war between a purple alien and the Avengers has got to be up there, too, and you’ve got to wonder how it feels for the folks in the MCU to know that sh*t is always about to go down at any given time.