MCU Fans Worried For Elizabeth Olsen After She Supports Scarlett Johansson

It isn’t quite dominating the headlines to the extent it was a few weeks back, but the battle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over her Black Widow lawsuit is still bubbling away in the background. It’s devolved into schoolyard name-calling in some respects, with the Mouse House’s representatives at various points blasting the actress for being greedy and calling her legal action a PR stunt.

Nobody’s obligated to publicly pick sides in situations like these, but Dune director Denis Villenueve fully backed the longtime Natasha Romanoff, which isn’t much of a surprise when he’s been highly critical of Warner Bros. sending the entire slate of 2021 movies to HBO Max the same day they hit theaters.

Elizabeth Olsen is the latest high profile name to offer her support to Johansson, answering with a simple “good for her” when asked for her thoughts on the Black Widow debacle. As you can see from the reactions below, though, some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are worried that there could end up being repercussions for the star.

Since Elizabeth Olsen is now supporting Scarlett Johansson in her Disney suit, me thinks Wanda will be either killed off on Doctor Strange 2 or have some body exchange spell. If the latter, cast Alicia Vikander. August 23, 2021

Disney's about to blacklist Elizabeth Olsen now https://t.co/mlG99pjItg — Paige (@PebblesPEB) August 22, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson in suing Disney. This is me if Wanda dies in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/DSp1wuqGVh — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 21, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen is backing up Scarlet Johansson on her lawsuit and this is what plays in my mind. #disney #ScarlettJohansson #ElizabethOlsen pic.twitter.com/9fDPvjTlgh — MexicanoMonster (@MexicanoMonster) August 23, 2021

At the end of the day, Olsen is under contract with Marvel Studios and not Disney, similar to Johansson, and the latter has no issues with Kevin Feige or his team when it was the outfit’s parent company that made the Premier Access call. Besides, Scarlet Witch is established as the franchise’s most powerful character and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just seven months away from release, so it’s probably safe to assume the Emmy nominated WandaVision lead will be just fine.