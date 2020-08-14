Every Marvel Studios Movie Is Now Available On Disney Plus

As part of today’s Disney Plus haul, Ant-Man and the Wasp has been added to the streaming service’s library. This is a big deal, and something for Marvel fans to celebrate, as it means that every Marvel Studios movie is now available to watch on the one site.

As of its launch nine months ago, D+ featured a wide range of Marvel films, but over time it’s been gradually adding more and more. The reason it’s taken this long to bring them all together is due to pre-existing licensing agreements. Previously, Marvel Studios had made a deal with Netflix so that the streaming giant got exclusive streaming rights to their movies for 18 months. This was ended going into 2019, due to the incoming arrival of D+, so those released in 2018 were the last ones to be affected by the deal.

We’ve already seen Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War switch from Netflix to Disney Plus and last month, Ant-Man 2 vacated the former site and arrived on the latter one this Friday, August 14th. This means that 20 out of the 23 currently-released entries in the saga are now all together. In other words, that’s every Marvel Studios movie not made in conjunction with another studio.

The ones outstanding are, of course, The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. As fans may know, The Incredible Hulk was distributed by Universal, while the two Spider-Mans were co-productions between Marvel and Sony. In both cases, Marvel isn’t in charge of how the films are streamed, hence why they aren’t on D+.

In time, maybe some sort of deal will be able to be worked out that allows for the Mouse House to add these films to its streaming service, but that’s not on the horizon right now. Still, for virtually all of your MCU needs, Disney Plus is your number one stop.