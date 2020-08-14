Disney Plus Added 17 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, and you know what that means, Disney lovers? Yes, Disney Plus has just added its weekly haul of new content. This time, there are 17 fresh titles going up on the site. These include a couple of major blockbusters, a batch of new TV episodes, a lot of National Geographic docu-series and a D+ original movie.

The latest original to land on the streaming service is Magic Camp, starring Adam DeVine as a down-on-his-luck magician who takes a job as a counsellor at a magic camp and finds that the misfit kids there help him rediscover his love of magic. The synopsis calls it “a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance,” and Jeffrey Tambor and Gillian Jacobs also feature.

Meanwhile, Disney Channel sequel Zombies 2 has been added to the site, Muppets Now reaches its third episode and nature fans have the likes of India’s Wild Leopards, Jungle Animal Rescue and Wild Cats of India to enjoy. Read on for the full list of everything that’s been added to D+ this August 14th, as well as which regions they’re available in.

Magic Camp – Premiere (Global) Weird But True – Episode 301 – Dinosaurs (Global) Zombies 2 (US/Canada) Muppets Now – Episode 103 – “Getting Testy” (Global) “The Greatest Showman” (US/Canada/Australia/New Zealand) Ant-Man and the Wasp (US/Canada) One Day At Disney – Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer” (Global) Alaska Animal Rescue (S1) (US) India’s Wild Leopards (US) Jungle Animal Rescue (S1) (US) Nature Boom Time (S1) (US/Canada/Australia/NZ/UK/Ireland) Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1) (US/Canada/Australia/NZ/UK/Ireland) Scuba Sam’s World (S1) (US/Canada/Australia/NZ/UK/Ireland) Spaced Out (S1) (US/Canada/Australia/NZ/UK/Ireland) T.O.T.S. (S1) (US/Canada) T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1) (US) Wild Cats of India (S1) (US)

Janet Plunders The Quantum Realm In Stunning Concept Art For Ant-Man And The Wasp 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As part of D+’s Summer Movie Nights season, two of the biggest films in recent years are available to stream – a Marvel flick and a smash-hit musical, as inherited from Fox. Namely, we have 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and 2017’s The Greatest Showman.

The addition of Ant-Man 2 means there are now only three MCU movies not yet on Disney Plus – we’re still waiting on The Incredible Hulk and the two Spider-Mans. The Greatest Showman, meanwhile, feels like a natural fit for the service, seeing as it stars two former Disney idols – Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on watching on Disney Plus this weekend? Let us know down below.