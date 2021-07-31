MCU Phase Four Could Feature Up To 10 Kang Variants

Tom Hiddleston is always going to be most people’s favorite version of Loki, but following his solo Disney Plus series, he’s far from the only person to have played that role. In fact, dozens of actors have now had the pleasure of bringing Asgard’s God of Mischief to life thanks to the fifth episode, but only a handful were actually credited.

Sophia DiMartino, Richard E. Grant, DeObia Oparei, Jack Veal and a CGI alligator were the most notable, establishing that variants can be played by absolutely anybody. Now that we know Kang the Conqueror is set to act as the big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, with multiple versions of the time traveling warlord on the way, it stands to reason that Jonathan Majors isn’t going to shoulder the burden alone.

To that end, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in the works long before it was confirmed – that we could be seeing up to ten different Kang variants showing up all across the big and small screen roster of projects over the coming years.

Obviously, Majors will no doubt get the meatiest roles, but a Kang variant doesn’t exactly have to play a major part every time we see one, especially when you consider how minor someone like President Loki ended up being in the grand scheme of things. It could be a brief glimpse, a cameo or a full-blown supporting storyline, with the possibilities literally endless now that the multiverse has been cracked wide open and given the MCU a bigger canvas than ever to play with from here on out.