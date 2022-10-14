MCU star warns Ryan Reynolds that ‘She-Hulk’ has ‘raised the batsh*t bar’

Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe big enough for two meta, fourth wall-breaking heroes? Well, we’re going to find out one way or another when Deadpool 3 finally comes to theaters in November 2024.

Given the Merc with a Mouth’s penchant for poking fun at his surroundings both in and outside of canon, we’d expect Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the creative team to be pulling out all the stops when it comes to introducing an R-rated superhero into the world’s biggest franchise, especially one that’s owned by Disney – who acquired the entire 20th Century Fox back catalogue.

However, the bar has been significantly raised by the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, which saw Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters clamber out of her own series, and head to Marvel Studios headquarters and call out the person in charge. It was a bold and audacious swing for the fences that’s splitting opinion down the middle, but Eternals star Patton Oswalt has urged Reynolds to take heed as Deadpool 3 begins to come together behind the scenes.

Oh wow that @SheHulkOfficial finale. Goes gloriously batshit in the most brilliant way. I love you @VancityReynolds but PLEASE watch the episode — the “batshit bar” has been raised a few notches. #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 13, 2022

A meeting between Wade Wilson and the internet’s most polarizing green-skinned lawyer has the potential to be off-the-charts insane, given that She-Hulk took a completely unexpected turn and pretty much demolished the fourth wall. Of course, with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in tow and the history he shares with Reynolds both on and away from the big screen, plenty of those particular gags will write themselves.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, though, Deadpool 3 has a lot to live up to when it comes to the ambition of its own self-awareness.