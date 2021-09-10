MCU Stars Reached Out To Simu Liu Following Shang-Chi’s Success

It’s absolutely a cliche, but you nonetheless get the impression that the core cast members to have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years are like a family. That even extends to the newest additions to the franchise, as revealed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu.

The actor has experienced a couple of years that have been both meteoric and whirlwind in nature; he’s gone from geeking out over meeting Benedict Cumberbatch when he was first announced as Shang-Chi at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con to being officially confirmed as the latest member of the Avengers, as well as the leading man of a movie that currently boasts the MCU’s highest-ever audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As you’d imagine, Liu has been basking in the comic book blockbuster’s success all week, even taking a moment to mock the naysayers who thought Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would flop at the box office. In a new interview with the Phase Zero podcast, the 32 year-old revealed that several franchise stalwarts have reached out to offer their congratulations.

“It’s definitely felt like a knighting of some sort. Tom Holland reached out, sent me this very enthusiastic voice memo, which just meant the world. Brie Larson reached out. Tom Hiddleston wrote me this massive congratulatory email, which is so great. Tom and I had spoken briefly at Comic-Con. It was a real full-circle moment to hear from him. I mean, it really did feel like people were watching, and in this moment, they were there to celebrate with us, which just meant the world.”

Not everybody is obligated to like all of their co-workers, something we all know fine well, but it’s nice to hear that many MCU alumni have made the effort to get in touch and praise Shang-Chi of the Legend of the Ten Rings. It’s a close-knit group Kevin Feige has put together over the last thirteen years, and we may even be seeing Liu team up with Larson, Holland and Hiddleston whenever that fifth Avengers epic eventually happens.