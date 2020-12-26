Future Spider-Man Movies Will Reportedly Get Gradually Darker And More Violent

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker has been defined by his boundless enthusiasm and youthful exuberance, even in the face of tragedy and seemingly insurmountable odds, powered by Tom Holland’s relentlessly energetic performance. And so far, both of his solo efforts have been tied directly to Tony Stark, with Vulture and Mysterio using commandeered Stark Industries technology for their nefarious schemes.

Spider-Man 3 is obviously going to throw all of that out of the window, though, and focus on the multiverse, with a huge roster of returning faces rumored to appear. Indeed, Jon Watt’s threequel is expected to draw a line under the MCU’s first web-slinging trilogy in spectacular fashion, but there’s absolutely no chance that it’ll be the last time we see Holland headlining a solo blockbuster.

However, the leading man turns 25 next year, so he can’t keep playing a high school student forever, and his continued adventures are expected to track Peter during his time at college. Not only that, but tipster Mikey Sutton claims that the second trilogy will be marked by tragedy, with each new installment getting progressively darker and more violent than the last.

“[It] focuses on Peter Parker’s college years, [and] he will experience more tragedy and powerful, darker villains, according to insiders,” says Sutton.

Be warned that spoilers will follow from here…

The tipster says that not only will the affable Ned Leeds head down a path of darkness that leads to him becoming Hobgoblin, but the iconic Death of Gwen Stacy arc could be refitted to have the nascent relationship between Ned and Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant end in tragedy, causing the former to blame Peter for failing to save her life.

Furthermore, Sutton goes on to name Venom, Kingpin and Man-Wolf as potential future and “more violent” antagonists for the friendly neighborhood superhero, the latter of whom will no doubt be tied to J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if any of this ends up happening, but it would certainly mark a radical departure for Spider-Man on the big screen if it does.